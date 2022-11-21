Millville football beats Mainland in state semifinals with last minute TD

MARLTON It’s not the script the Millville High School football team wrote.

The program’s pursuit for the first-ever Group 4 state championship has involved a lot more drama than hoped for, but the stunning endings were worth the hair-raising suspense.

Naeem Sharp’s go-ahead, 18-yard touchdown run with 39 seconds left lifted the Thunderbolts past the mainland 18-14 in the state semifinals Sunday in Cherokee, the team’s thrilling second-row comeback in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter.

You have to play to the end, you have to play to the end when you play against us, head coach Humberto Ayala said. We were in it, regardless of the situation, to the end.

Last week Sharp scored from 4 yards out with 1:15 left as Millville found the end zone twice in the final 9:08 to take the South Jersey 4 crown.

The Thunderbolts also appeared down and out in the fourth quarter against Mainland, but Ayala’s persistence has his team praised for making its mark on the turf at Marlton.

“We’ve been grinding here since July 5,” quarterback Jacob Zamot said. Our practice field is practically dirty. We’re from Millville, a village around here, but us guys, we’re really developing a family, a brotherhood, and we just came out here today and showed that.

The Thunderbolts came in 14-12 on Bricere Hunters 1-yard dive with 11:21 remaining, but mainland Jabriel Maces took the ensuing kickoff 83 yards to the Millville 4. A two-score deficit against a biting cold, howling wind and a stiff Mustang defense felt too much to overcome.

And it might be, except the Thunderbolt D had other ideas.

Mainland was dropped for 1-yard losses on the first two plays of possession, then sophomore Darian Blachewicz burst through the line and sacked quarterback John Franchini for an 8-yard loss. Franchini’s pass to the end zone on the fourth down fell incomplete and the Thunderbolts stayed within two.

I just did what I had to do, Blachewicz said. I wanted my team to win.

Blachewicz and his teammates know anything is possible with their offense and they showed it against the Mustangs.

They needed 100 seconds to go 83 yards against the Blue Devils in the Section Final.

They had 3:04 to go 75 against Mainland.

We had 3 minutes, Ayala said. I am very confident in what we can do in 3 minutes. We just had to make plays.

Zamot directed another magical march, which Sharp finished off by cutting back into a vacated opening by a flashy linebacker as he fired down the goal line.

It just felt good to be back in the end zone, Sharp said.

Sharp appeared to have tears in his eyes after being carried onto the field on the shoulders of his cousin and teammate, but it was actually because of the cold, the shivering junior said.

Zamot’s eyes shot up. Millville’s gut-wrenching performances over the past two weeks define the character of the program.

Many teams have doubted us after our two losses, but when we get together and play OBG football, there is no team that can beat us, he said. I have no doubt in my mind. Even when the games are close, I always know how to get through.

Game balls

blachewicz: His dismissal of Franchini in the red zone in the fourth quarter was the game of the game and kept Millville alive. He finished with two sacks and a tackle for loss.

Sharp: Run 11 times for 65 yards and score the game-winning 18-yard touchdown with 39 seconds left.

Bricere Hunter: Had a 44-yard fumble score, a 1-yard TD run, and finished with 10 carries for 73 yards.

Next one

Millville will face Northern Highlands at Rutgers on December 3 or 4 for the Group 4 state championship. Northern Highlands beat North Hunterdon 21-20 in the other semifinal on a blocked extra point in overtime.

Well said

I don’t know if I have the words to put it into perspective. I can’t say enough. I’m lucky to have the guys we have. We are so talented and so gifted. The moment was no bigger than them. They knew what to do. They knew they had to execute. That’s why when you see them running, they run with extra grit to fight through. Put it in their hands, call the plays and they made it happen.

Millville coach Humberto Ayala on the Thunderbolts winning back-to-back playoff games in the final minutes.

