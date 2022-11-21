Vernon tennis player to Quebec Challenge





The Canadian leg of the 2022 season on the professional tennis circuit concluded outside Montreal on Sunday, November 20, by crowning a Canadian champion at the Drummondville National Bank Challenger. Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil won the $80,000 ATP Challenger Tour event contested at the René-Verrier Indoor Tennis Club as third seed defeated second-seeded American Michael Mmoh 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 to his second Challenger title of the year in his fourth final appearance of 2022. The singles final for the seventh edition of the tournament was a high-profile, tightly contested match that lasted nearly three hours. The championship went back and forth from start to finish with only a few points separating both finalists. Pospisil earned the decisive break in the fifth game of the third set to secure a hard-fought win. The 32-year-old veteran saved eight of the 10 break points he faced in the match thanks to 18 aces, and was able to break Mmoh’s serve twice with some strong returns. Pospisil advanced to Sunday’s championships with a three-set win over France’s Antoine Escoffier 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The nearly two-hour match finally went to Pospisil after he fended off two break points in the decider’s ninth game before sealing victory on his second match point opportunity. Despite struggling on his second serve – winning only 33 percent of those points – Pospisil capitalized whenever he managed to land his first serve in the game, claiming 84 percent of the first serve points. Mmoh cruised to the final Saturday, beating Belgium’s Michael Gerts 6-2, 6-0. Sunday’s game marked the fourth career meeting between the two players and the first since 2019. Pospisil has won three of four games. It was also Mmoh’s fourth Challenger Final of the season. Pospisil took home top honors at France’s Quimper Challenger in January, taking home his Drummondville title. He takes over from American Maxime Cressy, currently number 32 in the world, as reigning champion of the tournament. This latest victory on home soil will propel Pospisil back into the top 100 of the ATP rankings at No. 100, which should allow him to directly compete in the main draw of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the 2023 season in January. Pospisil will now head to Malaga, Spain to represent Canada in the Davis Cup Final starting later this week, along with Félix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau and Denis Shapovalov. The Canadian squad will meet Germany in the quarterfinals on Thursday, November 24. @VernonNews

