Ateneo Women’s Table Tennis Team triumphs over AdU and UP, loses to FEU in UAAP comeback





THE ATENEO Blue Eagles kicked off the first round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 Women’s Table Tennis Tournament at Makati Coliseum on Sunday, November 20. Although the team came out victorious in their best-of-five games against the Adamson (AdU) Lady Falcons and the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons, they lost in a tough game to Far Eastern University ( FEU) Tamaraws. Despite the early woes against the Lady Falcons, Ateneos Ana Gella Borbon finished strong with a comeback win in straight sets. Former Rookie of the Year Kaela Aguilar then showed her dominance in the game with exceptional service and reception, completing another sweep against AdU. [Second Singles]

Aguilar’s serve ace ends another dominant set for Ateneo. Match score: Ateneo 2 ADU 0#UAAPTableTennis pic.twitter.com/yXEC710t2m — Tristan A. Abuel (@Istan_TheGUIDON) November 20, 2022 Ateneo rookie Celeen Docto made minor mistakes, but Kathleen Bulaquea’s veteran leadership helped the duo overcome these mistakes as they closed on their opponents in back-to-back sets. This match win secured Ateneo’s first victory over Adamson this season, 3-0. On the other hand, the second game against the Lady Tamaraws got off to a shaky start. As timely errors and misconceptions continued to dictate Aguilar’s performance, Ateneo was forced to hand over the first team point to FEU. However, Ateneos Sophia Fabregar quickly closed the gap with last-minute shots that enabled a draw, 1-1. [Second Singles]

Ateno’s Fabregar comes into the clutch and closes the set strong, 12-10. The Blauw-Wit equalizes the team’s tie. Match score: Ateneo 3 FEU 1

Team draw score: Ateneo 1 FEU 1#UAAPTableTennis — Tristan A. Abuel (@Istan_TheGUIDON) November 20, 2022 The Bulaquea-Docto duo then engaged in a thrilling back-and-forth swap of sets with their FEU counterparts. Despite leading early in the game, the blue and white’s efforts fell short in the fifth set. With Borbon looking to put Ateneo back on the winning circuit, careful sets painted with composure outscored FEU in three sets, 11-5, 11-6, 11-8, forcing a do-or-die fifth game. Ateneo fought hard with his head held high after a two-match win under team captain Ana Calvo. However, due to two crucial mistakes putting Calvo in a tight position, she failed to secure Ateneo’s second win of the day to take the 2-3 victory for FEU. In the next game against UP, Borbon re-entered the stage to come back from their loss to FEU. Although a costly net error against UP gave her the second set, Borbon resumed her dominance in the third set with another team tie for Ateneo. Fabregar then followed up with impressive gambits and a final serve ace to extend their lead, 2-0 to Ateneo. [Second Singles]

Fabregar claims the set and ends the match with a service ace! Match score: Ateneo 3 UP 1

Score team draw: Ateneo 2 UP 0#UAAPTableTennis pic.twitter.com/AG5dNpglp7 — Tristan A. Abuel (@Istan_TheGUIDON) November 20, 2022 Though the Ateneo veteran rookie pairing Bulaquea and Docto resumed their play with offensive shots that tied both match scores, crucial serves from the Fighting Maroons defeated the pair in their final set. Aguilar in singles then took the final decider in five sets. After both ladies took turns in command, the Blue Eagles closed the game with their second win of the day, 3-1, against the Fighting Maroons. The Blue Eagles will face defending champion UST Lady Tigresses, the DLSU Lady Archers and the UE Lady Warriors tomorrow at Makati Coliseum in Makati City for round two. Setting scores (Ateneo-AdU): Ateneo – 3 AdU – 0 First Women’s Singles (Borbon vs Dave): 12-10, 16-14, 12-10 Second Women’s Singles (Aguilar vs. Macatangay): 11-5, 14-11, 11-2 Women’s First Doubles (Bulaquea and Docto vs Llorente and Buendia): 11-8, 14-12, 11-7 Set scores (Ateneo-FEU): Ateneo – 2 FEU – 3 First Women’s Singles (Aguilar vs Rom): 10-12, 7-11, 7-11 Second Women’s Singles (Fabregar vs Ampilad): 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 12-10 Women’s First Doubles (Bulaquea and Docto vs Yu and Martinez): 11-7, 3-11, 15-3, 7-11, 9-11 Women’s Third Singles (Bourbon vs. Caada): 11-5, 11-6, 11-8 Fourth Women’s Singles (Calvo vs Bagongon): 11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 9-11, 7-11 Set scores (Ateneo-UP): Ateneo – 3 VP – 1 First Women’s Singles (Borbon vs Obaa): 11-7, 7-11 11-3, 11-4 Second Women’s Singles (Fabregar vs Dayrit): 12-10, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7 Women’s First Doubles (Bulaquea and Docto vs Hicap and Ruisiana): 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 8-11 Third Women’s Singles (Aguilar vs Depiedra): 12-10, 10-12, 11-7, 9-11, 11-4

