BYU Football: Bowl-bound Cougars get a lift from powerful RB late in the season

After rushing for 102 yards on just 12 carries in BYU’s 52-26 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday afternoon at LaVell Edwards Stadium, Cougars running back Chris Brooks will have even more on his plate this week, and it has nothing to do with Thanksgiving dinner .

As a graduate transfer from Cal, Brooks is tasked with convincing the 6-5 and now bowl-eligible Cougars that 3-8 Stanford will be a tough test this Saturday in the regular season finale at Stanford Stadium (9 p.m. MST, Fox Sports 1 ).

Very, very (excited), Brooks said of the prospects of taking on Cal’s biggest rival. It’s back to the bay.

Fullback Houston Heimuli is also extra excited for the matchup, considering he played for the Cardinal from 2017-2021 before becoming a transfer to BYU. Heimuli has appeared on special teams in all 11 games, but has yet to record a carry or reception.

Brooks returned to action against Utah Tech after missing East Carolina and Boise State games with a hamstring injury. He leads the Cougars in rushing, having picked up 561 yards on 88 carries. Brooks average of 6.38 yards per carry would be 17th in the nation if he had enough carries to qualify.

It felt great, Brooks said of Saturday’s performance, in which he got one for 1 yard in the first half and 11 for 101 yards in the second half.

I always had faith (that he would play again in 2022), Brooks said. I actually wanted to play (against) Boise. But it was just a matter of time and just being smart.

Brooks, who was known as Chris Brown for most of his time with Cal before changing his last name to honor his mother, Raquel, was 2-2 against Stanford while playing at Berkeley. Last year, he had 13 carries for 131 yards in Cal’s 41-11 win at Stanford Stadium.

Cal defeated Stanford 27-20 on Saturday at Berkeley in the 125th edition of the Big Game, overcoming a 17-6 third quarter deficit with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a scoop of 37 yards and a score of Jackson Sirmon.

The Cardinal is just playing their schedule right now, while the Cougars know they’re going bowling in December. But that doesn’t mean Stanford isn’t a dangerous and talented team, Heimuli and Brooks tell their teammates this week.

For BYU, it’s a chance to tie its record with the Pac-12 after the Cougars fell 41-20 to now-No. 10 Oregon (9-2) back on Sept. 17. Quarterback Jaren Hall, who threw for a career-high 456 yards and five touchdowns against UT, said BYU’s recovery from four consecutive losses in October to bowl eligibility shows the resilience and character of the program.

You know, (we play) our hearts out for Coach Kalani (Sitake), and everything he built here. If you don’t have a perfect season, the season you expect, it really comes down to how you end the season, Hall said. We have no control over what has happened so far. We have lost control of that. So now it’s: What’s in our hands? And that’s the Stanford game next week, and that’s the bowl game that follows.

Hall, Brooks and star receiver Puka Nacua all said on Saturday that whether they turn pro (in Hall and Nacua’s case) or return to BYU in 2023, they will play in the bowl game and not join NFL’s recent trend -bound players bypassing bowl games.

It just comes back to our character, the willingness to strain and finish regardless of what we thought we deserved to start with, or what we ultimately wanted to see happen, Hall said. Now you just have to do what you can, have the right perspective on things, because it says a lot more about us, how we ended up, than anything else.

So just respect the game, respect each other and Kalani and everything he’s done for us. Approach each game like it’s the greatest of our lives, Hall continued.

Against Utah Tech, Boise State hero Hinckley Ropati got the start and grabbed 43 yards on 16 carries. Lopini Katoa fumbled for BYU’s second possession and was pulled back. Brooks took over in the second half and ran like a man possessed, refusing to go down and bowling over would-be tacklers.

Brooks said he got a little emotional on the senior walk even though he’s only been in Provo for 10 months.

I’m not normally an emotional guy, but when it comes to this football thing and not knowing when that last one will be down, I’d say yes, he said, acknowledging that Senior Day meant a lot to him. It really teaches you not to take any of these games for granted. Because when you get to that senior walk, and you walk across that field, everything just flashes before your eyes. I’m just thankful.

Hall, who said it will be a few weeks before he decides whether to turn pro or not, said Brooks brings a lot to the team when he is healthy.

He’s experienced, physical and knows what he’s doing, Hall said. He is a difference maker for us. And when we get him chances, he makes the most of them. It’s been fun. It has been a blessing to play alongside him all year.

It was a shame to miss him for a few weeks, with his injury. But he’s back, better than ever, as everyone saw tonight.

Cougars in the sky

BYU (6-5) to Stanford (3-8)

Saturday, 9pm MST

Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California

TV: Fox Sports 1

Radio: KSL News Radio 102.7 FM/1160 AM