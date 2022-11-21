“Tennis is a sport that drives you crazy” tennisnet.com





Gilles Simon spoke about the current state of the sport more than two weeks after his big farewell to the big tennis stage. And provided insight into the mental life of a tennis pro. by Michael Rothschdl last edit: 20 Nov. 2022, 7:09 PM © Getty Images Gilles Simon spoke about the status of the sport after leaving tennis “Tennis is a sport that drives you crazy,” says Gilles Simon more than two weeks after his retirement. Almost exactly at the same time that Andrey Rublev, a calm, well-organized and above all friendly young man off the field, appeared on the verge of crying more than once in the first set of his semi-final match with Casper Ruud. And he doesn’t even know how to control his nerves. “We are all crazier on the field than off the field,” says Gilles Simon. The Frenchman has finally renounced the madness, if you will. Simon finally said goodbye to professional life with the home tournament of Paris-Bercy, where the Frenchman scored two fine victories against Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz. And therefore the best opportunity to view tennis from a new perspective at the Scheidweg. What the veteran did on the sidelines of the ATP final. Simon: ‘Tennis is a great frustration’ “Many nice people make themselves stupid on the court because it causes so much frustration. Tennis is physical, tactical, technical, you can choose the weapons you want to fight with,” explains Simon. “Tennis is a big frustration because we keep failing. You can play the best game of the year, but you will be wrong on many aspects. It’s just a series of small failures.” While this sounds like a harsh reckoning with the sport that has accompanied Simon day in and day out throughout his life, it should of course be noted that the Frenchman also has a fondness for the yellow felt ball. But not exclusive. “Tennis is a difficult sport because you are often confronted with your weaknesses and you always look for an excuse rather than face your weakness.” With Rublev sticking to the example, it often seems as if confronting one’s own weaknesses is painful enough.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennisnet.com/en/news/gilles-simon-tennis-is-a-sport-that-drives-you-crazy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos