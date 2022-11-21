Kasper Guilty of Red Wings on Red Wings Crime; Bruins tie NHL record





Much of the Detroit Red Wings’ future has taken away some of the team’s past, and now he could face additional disciplinary action as a result. In Saturday’s Swedish Hockey League action, Rogle center Marco Kasper, Detroit’s top pick in the 2022 NHL entry draft, was handed a game penalty for charging during their 4-1 loss to Orebo. The victim of his attack was Orebo striker Mathias Brome. Brome made 26 appearances for the Red Wings in 2020-21, recording a goal and an assist. Kasper received a match penalty after that situation pic.twitter.com/IFwDu3tFTD — C More Hockey (@cmorehockey) November 19, 2022 Kasper skated hard into the corner, slamming Brome into the boards from the side, and Brome’s head bounced off the glass. To make matters worse, Orebo scored to boost their advantage to 4-0 on the five-minute power play afforded to them by Kasper’s match foul. Marco Kasper opts for violence today #LGRW pic.twitter.com/3CHS3i4Qlg — Ice HockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) November 15, 2022 Kasper is showing 3-7-10 totals in 17 games for Rogle this season. He also collected 31 penalty minutes. Red Wings in case you missed it Red Wings next game Returning home from their four-game journey, the Red Wings, 5-2-2 in their last nine games, play host to the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Hockey Now Network Philadelphia: Losing 5-4 in a shootout to Montreal, the Flyers fell to 0-4-2 in the last six games. Striker Scott Laughton also left the game with an unknown injury. Philadelphia fliers Pittsburgh: The Penguins heat up in frigid Winnipeg. Pittsburgh Penguins Washington: Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper and forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel received their Stanley Cup rings from last season after Saturday’s loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Washington capitals Islanders: The good news was that Mathew Barzal scored his first two goals of the season. The bad news? Dallas defeated the Islanders 5-2. Islanders of New York Boston: Dumping Chicago 6-1, the Bruins won an NHL record-tying 11th home game to start the season. Boston Bruins Florida: The Panthers wore their reverse retro jerseys in a 5-4 loss to the Flames. Florida Panthers Montreal: Cole Caufield scored twice as the Canadiens beat the Flyers 5-4. Canadians from Montreal Calgary: Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar were winners in their Florida homecoming. Calgary flames Dallas: Injured Thursday against the Florida Panthers, Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood says his leg felt like a steel pipe. Dallas stars Colorado: The Avalanche’s new keeper beat their old keeper. Alexandar Georgiev and Colorado defeated Darcy Kuemper and the Capitals 4-0. Colorado avalanche Vegas: Nicolas Roy (lower body injury) is out for the Golden Knights. Vegas Golden Knights San Jose: Could the Florida Panthers or Washington Capitals make sense as destinations for Sharks defenseman Eric Karlsson? San Jose sharks Welcome to your new home for the latest Detroit Red Wings news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to DHN+ for all our exclusive content for members of Kevin Allen, Bob Duff and the National Hockey Now network.

