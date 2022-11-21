Manika Batra is currently playing her best table tennis, says G Sathiyan





Manika Batra’s Asian Cup medal has cemented India’s position as a global force in table tennis, according to her mixed doubles partner Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. He also believes this win suggests India’s first Olympic medal in TT is now within reach.

After witnessing Manika defeat some of the world’s best players on her way to a bronze medal – marking the first medal won by an Indian woman in the tournament’s 39-year history – in Thailand on Saturday, Sathiyan said what was even more encouraging was the way She played. “She was very, very aggressive. It was the best I’ve seen her play. She’s always had the potential to beat the best players in the world, and I think she’s starting to play her best now,” he said at The Bridge. . In the bronze medal match Manika, world No. 44, defeated world No. 6 and three-time Asian champion Hina Hayata of Japan. Earlier in the tournament, she defeated world number seven Chen Xingtong of China to advance to the quarterfinals. She is the first Indian to defeat two top ten players in the same championship. “I have no words to describe how important this medal is. To medal in a tournament with the best players in the world and beat so many top 10 players along the way – this will inspire all of us in the team. This will inspire us all, show us how India is on the rise and even the Chinese and Japanese can be beaten,” said Sathiyan. China dominates the Asian Cup, winning a total of 125 medals in the competition’s 39-year history, compared to India’s two prior to this year. Prior to Manika’s mammoth cut-throat performance last week, Sathiyan’s sixth-place finish at this event in 2019 was the highest Indian achieved in this competition in the last century. Sathiyan is already in France, battling for top French team Jura Morez Tennis de Table to get used to the conditions for the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Manika Batra chose to take a little break after winning bronze. Manika and Sathiyan, a mixed doubles team, made ranking history earlier in November when they became the first Indian team to reach the top five. They are undoubtedly India’s best chance to win the first-ever Olympic table tennis medal in Paris 2024. “The next two years will be crucial. Given that Manika is playing at her best, I think we can do miracles. We have the World Championships coming up, then the Asian Games and finally the Olympics in Paris,” Sathiyan said. The rapid growth Indian table tennis has experienced over the past five years is just the latest phase of that growth, according to Sathiyan. “Indian table tennis has been on the rise since 2017/18. I won my second Pro Tour title, Manika put on a great show at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Not only that, even the juniors are doing well – Sreeja Akula did very well at the CWG this year. Sharath (Kamal) anna has of course been doing this for more than ten years. The attendance is phenomenal. An Olympic medal is not far off,” said Sathiyan. “India is seen as a huge force all over the world – both in Europe and Asian countries. We are now among the top countries and face to face with them,” he added. Follow us on facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here

