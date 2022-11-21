March leads away from Bison at Daktronics Open





BROOKINGS, SD The North Dakota State wrestling team sent a small group to the South Dakota State Daktronics Open on Sunday, with Kelly’s march show the way to the Bison. The Bison took on wrestlers in six weight classes, finishing with six placers, led by March, who took second overall at 149 pounds. March beat Northern Iowa’s Cael Rahnavardi 8–6 to start his day before reaching the semifinals with a victory over Max Pietersen 10-4. March then reached the final by defeating Minnesota’s Marcos Polanco 7–4, before falling to Northern Iowa’s No. 15 Colin Realbuto 8–5 in the final. Gavin Drexler was one of three Bisons to take third place on the day, and the 141 pounder would take third overall after a 5-1 win on the day. Drexler started with a 5-2 victory over Iowa State’s Corey Cabanan before falling to South Dakota State’s Caleb Gross by a pin too late. Drexler then picked up a fall technical victory over Northern State’s Trevor Reinke, a key 12-0 decision over Northern Iowa’s Connor Thorpe, and a key 9-0 decision over Walker Bents to reach third place. Drexler then avenged the early loss to Gross with a 3-1 win for third. Riley Habisch and Brendan Howes were the other two Bisons to finish the game in third place and would finish fourth overall in their weight divisions. Howes fell to #26 Tanner Cook to open the 165-pound disc. He then racked up three wins in a row, including two important decisions, to reach the game in third place before falling a second time. Habisch would start with a win in the 174-pound category, but would alternate wins deciding to finish 2-2. Land Johnson (157) and Walker Bents (141) would also take place ahead of the Bison, fifth and sixth respectively. North Dakota State will return to action on December 9 with a double game against Minnesota. The double game starts at 7 p.m. at the Scheels Center. Complete NDSU results in order of weight and finish. Ryan Henningson | 125| 0-2 L to Corey Cabanban (State of Iowa); MD 15-6

L to Bailey Roybal (state of South Dakota); December 9-4 Gavin Drexler | 141| 3ed | 5-1 W over Corey Cabanban (state of Iowa); December 5-2

L to Caleb Gross (state of South Dakota); Fall 6:28

W above Trevor Reinke (northern state); TF17-0 5:58

W over Connor Thorpe (Northern Iowa); MD 12-0

W over Walker Bents (state of North Dakota); MD 9-0

W above Caleb Gross (state of South Dakota); December 3-1 Walker Bents | 141| 6e | 2-3 W above Trevor Reinke (northern state); TF18-0 2:43

W over Theo Cha (Minnesota); December 6-5

L to #5 Clay Carlson (state of South Dakota); MD 16-2

L to Gavin Drexler (state of North Dakota); MD 9-0

L to Theo Cha (Minnesota); December 3-1 Kelly’s march | 149| 2nd | 3-1 W over Cael Rahnavardi (Northern Iowa); Deck 8-6

W over Max Pietersen (state of North Dakota); December 10-4

W over Marcos Polanco (Minnesota); December 7-4

L to #15 Colin Realbuto (Northern Iowa); December 8-5 Max Pietersen | 149| 2-2 W over Ben Lunn (Minnesota); Fall 5:43

L to Kelly’s march (state of North Dakota); December 10-4

W above Drayden Morton (detached); December 7-5

L to Cameron Robinson (State of Iowa); December 4-0 Clay Radenz | 149| 1-2 L to Drew Roberts (Minnesota); December 8-3

W above Andrew Flora (state of Iowa); Fall 0:49

L to Cameron Robinson (State of Iowa); MD 11-3 Michael Weber | 149| 0-2 L to #15 Colin Realbuto (Northern Iowa); December 3-1

L to Drayden Morton (detached); MFF Pedro Velázquez | 149| 0-2 L to Cameron Robinson (State of Iowa); Fall 0:59

L to Adam Allard (Northern Iowa); TF 16-0 Land Johnson | 157| 5e | 3-2 L to Evan Yant (Northern Iowa); Fall 1:31

W over Ryan Dolezal (state of South Dakota); Fall 3:37

W over Bricklayer Gode (state of North Dakota); December 4-1

L to Cooper Voorhees (Wyoming); December 6-3

W above Andrew Huddleston (state of Iowa); Fall 1:01 Bricklayer Gode | 157| 1-2 L to Dajun Johnson (Northern Iowa); December 9-7

W above Cael Swensen (state of South Dakota); MFF

L to Land Johnson (state of North Dakota); December 4-1 Brendan Howes | 165| 4e | 3-2 L to #26 Tanner Cook (state of South Dakota); Fall 0:21

W over Connor Gaynor (state of South Dakota); MFF 1:05 (6-2)

W over Spencer Roth (northern state); MD 16-7

W above Jack Thomsen (state of South Dakota); MD 16-3

L to Grant Stotts (State of Iowa); December 3-1 Riley Habisch | 174| 4e | 2-2 W over Devin Wasley (Minnesota); December 6-2

L to Joel Devine (State of Iowa); December 4-0

W over Carson Babcock (Northern Iowa); December 6-0

L to Manny Rojas (State of Iowa); December 6-5 Mannix Morgan | 174| 1-2 L to Brock Fettig (state of South Dakota); December 6-3

W on Wayne Mellon (Minn. St. Moorhead); December 7-3

L to Devin Wasley (Minnesota); TF15-0 5:41

