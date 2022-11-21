Football starts in Qatar DW 11/20/2022





It’s going to happen, then the World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be underway. Qatar lost 2-0 to Ecuador on Sunday and made more unwanted headlines by becoming the first host nation in the tournament’s history to lose its opening game. The opening ceremony might not have surpassed FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s Shakespearian-esque monologue the day before, but there was certainly an argument that it surpassed the football that followed. The opening ceremony had a not-so-subtle message Image: Ken Satomi/Yomiuri Shimbun/photo alliance Short as the opening ceremony may be, Qatar balanced audience-friendly nostalgia with loud entertainment. It also contained plenty of reminders, in case previous entries were forgotten, that this tournament is about bringing people together. Indeed, the opening game brought together a select group of VVIPs (very, very important people): Infantino, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Also present were Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, and Nasser Al-Khelaifi, head of the European Club Association. FIFA President Gianni Infantino (left, wearing a tie) entered the stadium with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani Image: JB Autissier/Panoramic/IMAGO Controversy, charges, criticism There were also camels, Hollywood star Morgan Freeman reiterated the need for respect and tolerance, and BTS’ K-pop star Jungkook sang about making dreams come true. The integration of the chants of different countries into one melody and the return of all previous World Cup mascots, even though it was a classic of the opening ceremony genre, were nice touches of the aforementioned nostalgia. It was a party, but the message behind it was also hard to miss. When Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the father of the current Emir of Qatar, was shown fragments of his own football memories, the public was invited to join the story of his own football origins. Given the controversy, cost and criticism of this tournament, together may not be the most appropriate word. Nevertheless, there were plenty of football fans there, from the Souq Waqif, a redeveloped marketplace in Doha that has become a hub for fans, to the tent-like structure of Al Bayt Stadium. Jerseys and colors from Poland, Ghana, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico were all on display. While Qatar’s cheering section felt a bit more choreographed, the use of the Icelandic punch in the first two minutes was a bit too well studied, perhaps Ecuador’s yellow corner was great and lively. The future is here For the genuine passion some fans have presented, this World Cup also feels unsettlingly staged. Al Bayt Stadium is a 40-minute drive north of Doha, the capital. To get there, many fans came by self-driving subway (and then bus), a million-dollar service built specifically for this tournament. Riding the shiny train felt like a scene from a sci-fi movie where the creator reveals their grand plans for the future. Qatari pride was on display amidst the controversy Image: Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Network/IMAGO Except this is the present. This $200 billion World Cup in the smallest host nation ever is happening now. The lights and music are on. A huge inflatable World Cup trophy was placed on the center circle and flames were shot into the air around it. Apart from the large yellow section of Ecuador fans, some of whom chanted for beer, the stadium was really half empty 15 minutes before the final whistle. The show, as always in football, goes on. Indeed, Infantino said just before the game started: “Welcome to celebrate football, because football unites the world. Let’s welcome the teams and let the show begin.” And so begins the tournament that many believe has already changed football forever. Football is in focus, but unlikely to stay the attention for the coming month. Edited by: Michael da Silva

