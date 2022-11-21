Celebrity Education: Manika Batra dropped out of college modeled for table tennis





Manika Batra is an Indian table tennis player and as of November 2022, the Indian table tennis player is ranked 44th in the world. Batra became the first Indian paddler to medal in the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup after shocking world number six Hina Hayata of Japan in Saturday’s bronze play-off. Tell us about your educational qualifications and your path to becoming a sports star: Early life Manika Batra was born on June 15, 1995, the youngest of three children. Originally from Naraina Vihar in Delhi, she started playing table tennis at the age of four. Her elder sister Anchal and elder brother Sahil both played table tennis with Anchal influencing them during their early playing career. Initially, she was trained in table tennis by her siblings as her sister and brother played table tennis. She then received professional training from Sandeep Gupta, who used to lead his academy at Hans Raj Model School in New Delhi. Manika Batra got a lot of modeling offers (Picture: Instagram) Receive modeling offers During her teenage years, Manika received many modeling offers, but she refused to pursue her career in table tennis. At the age of 16, she applied for a scholarship to study at the Peter Karlsson Academy in Sweden, Europe. However, she declined the scholarship afterwards. She studied at Jesus and Mary College in New Delhi but dropped out when she was in her first year of graduation to pursue a career in table tennis. Career At the age of 8, Manika Batra won the national U8 tournament for the first time. At just 13 years old, she represented the country for the first time. She made her debut in 2014 and has set her sights on making table tennis a well-known sport. The Delhi-born paddler came up empty-handed at the 2014 edition of the Commonwealth and Asian Games. But the following year she won medals at both the Commonwealth TT Championship and the South Asian Game Editions. Read | Celebrity Education: Hardik Pandya wanted to play cricket since he was a kid and dropped out after grade 8 The paddler qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics; However, her spell soon ended when she was ousted by Poland’s Katarzyna Grzybowska in the first round of the women’s individual competition. Batra shone at the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. She won four medals in four disciplines, including two gold, one silver and one bronze. Batra also qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by winning the South Asian group qualifier. However, her challenge ended in the third round of the women’s singles. awards and achievements In November 2022, Manika Batra became the first Indian female paddler to medal at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup after shocking World No. 6 Hina Hayata of Japan in the bronze play-off. Batra has also been awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award (2020) and is an Arjuna laureate (2018). Read all the latest education news here Source: www.news18.com

