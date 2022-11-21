Texas A&M fans turn stadium into playground





Welcome to the penultimate College Football Report Card for the 2022 season. Don’t forget the same as last season. High marks are only for the spectacular ones, and failing grades have no chance of being reversed. Last week’s low numbers went to Penn State front running coach James Franklin for his impromptu sideline push-up session, and to a Nebraska running back for his failed hurdle. A high score was given by Mississippi State coach Mike Leach for his final entertaining halftime interview. Without further ado, here’s Week 12’s breakdown of how fans, teams, players, and coaches fared. This week in ref ridiculousness Follow every match: Live NCAA College Football Scores In college sports or any sport for that matter, emotions are considered bad for that matter. We’re not talking about mocking a player to their face, we’re talking about celebrating when you get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. In Saturday’s Purdue-Northwestern matchup, Boilermaker linebacker Jalen Graham picked up an errant pass from Cole Freeman and did his best Deion Sanders impression from the 30-yard line all the way to the end zone. The score put Purdue at 21-3. But not so fast. The umpires were quick to litter the field with the yellow handkerchiefs and the touchdown was taken off the board due to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for “stepping high in the end zone,” as the umpire so eloquently put it. Purdue ended the drive with a field goal for a 17-3 lead. The Boilermakers went on to win 17-9, giving Northwestern its 10th straight loss. High-steppin’ hijinks: graduation Referee in his feelings: expulsion No shirt, no problem There’s always a dilemma before any home game in College Stadium, Texas, especially this season: Will you sell your soul and join over 100,000 other Texas A&M students, fans, and boosters for three hours of mind-numbing torture? Or, when you get to Kyle Field, do you say “fuck it” and act crazy like young adults often do? If you choose the second, you’re in luck. With the majority of seats empty late in the fourth quarter against UMass, some brave, shirtless youngsters decided to play a game in what appeared to be the slowest relay race ever. What should this new game be called? The “transfer portal transfer?” What about the “No. 1 recruit class relay?” The contestants seemed to be having fun and whatever they did was apparently better than the action on the field. The only people to get their money’s worth was UMass, it got $1.7 million for the trip and lost 20-3. Texas A&M Track Race: C Best and worst of the week Unlikely touchdown of the year Dream Come True: A Pac-12 honors Virginia trio In honor of D’Sean, Devin and Lavel: A+ To be fair: Texas A&M’s attendance numbers Spreading gossip: F Jordan Moore … that’s all. One-handed goodness: A What’s worse? This Anthony Richardson interception or the loss of the Vanderbilt Gators? Florida follies: F The Dog of the Week: Teams from the SEC, aka the South’easier’ Conference Since it’s scrimmage week for half of the Southeastern Conference, there are plenty of dogs to choose from this week. Alabama entertained Austin Peay; Mississippi State threw the ball across the yard against East Tennessee State; and Texas A&M handed out free gifts to UMass who won once. You get the point. Millions were made and fourth graders earned their letters. Missouri (vs. New Mexico State), Auburn (vs. Western Kentucky), and LSU (vs. UAB) also pretended it was early September for their revenue-generating home games. Follow Scooby Axson on Twitter: @scoobaxson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2022/11/20/college-football-week-12-texas-am-fans-kyle-field-purdue/10739293002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

