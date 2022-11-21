Sports
Kraken Find new ways to win as Seattle becomes a hockey city
On a vibrant Saturday night in Seattle, 67,969 college football fans entered Husky Stadium to watch 9-2 Washington beat Colorado 1-10 by a score of 54-7.
Four miles to the southwest, the Seattle Kraken was another sold-out Climate Pledge Arena, with a capacity of 17,151 for hockey. Just as they have for every home game in their franchise’s short existence.
There were even some fans of the visiting Los Angeles Kings in attendance.
And it was an entertaining turnaround for both sides. The Kraken opened the scoring at 4:42 of the first period when Jared McCann popped a rebound past Los Angeles goaltender Cal Petersen. That 1-0 lead for the home side would last into the late second inning when Kings winger Viktor Arvidsson executed a nifty pass behind to feed Phillip Danault, who batted in his own rebound for the tying run.
The third period started with a wave of activity. After Drew Doughty was called for an early hooking penalty, Trevor Moore gave the visitors their first lead of the night on a short breakaway just 35 seconds in. Still on the power play, Seattle answered just 18 seconds later on Daniel Sprong’s third goal. of the year.
There was no more scoring in regulation. Then, for the second game in a row, the Kraken sent their fans home happy with a sudden victory in overtime.
Against the New York Rangers on Thursday, Jordan Eberle set up Justin Schultz at 3:39 of the extra frame to give the Kraken a 3-2 win and their first-ever overtime victory on home ice. On Saturday, the script was flipped. Schultz won a board fight in his own zone, then advanced the puck to a streaking Eberle, who chose to shoot at his 2-on-1 with Jaden Schwartz.
“We didn’t have the puck a lot (in overtime),” said Seattle coach Dave Hakstol after the game. “But we defended really well. We didn’t give anything threatening. We were patient and on the winning goal we took advantage of the fact that their defender dived in when we hit that puck past them. That makes for the odd one out in the bites., and Ebs was not mistaken.”
Last season, the Kraken went 2-3 on home ice in games longer than 60 minutes—losing three in overtime but winning two in shootouts. And last Sunday, Mark Scheifele and the Winnipeg Jets skated out of Climate Pledge with the 3-2 win in overtime in their favor.
“We put a lot of work and emphasis into it,” said Eberle. “When you go into those games, those are huge points that you give up, and you never know when you’ll need them. So we’ve been working on it and obviously we’ve succeeded with some ways to win. And those are huge, especially against a division opponent.”
With a single point on Saturday, the Kings maintain a one-point lead over the Kraken in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is second with an 11-8-2 record for 24 points and a .571 point percentage, but Seattle has three games left and the better point percentage of .639.
Seattle is also the only Pacific team other than the 1st place Vegas Golden Knights to have a positive goal difference (plus-9).
And if the locals who were quick to dig up Seattle’s season ticket inventory were initially disappointed that the Kraken didn’t deliver the same instant success as their Vegas expansion cousins, Year 2 proves to be much more satisfying.
Before the puck dropped in the arena on Saturday, many regulars introduced newcomers to the Kraken and Climate Pledge experience – where the game presentation is as elitist as you’d expect from Hollywood spectacle master Jerry Bruckheimer and where fans will enthusiastically cheer for hard work along the boards and add a rhythmic “Let’s Go Kraken” chant to their team’s goal number, Nirvana’s “Lithium.”
If those two friends themselves tell two friends and so on, then you have a real viral marketing success story.
This weekend, Seattle will also host Game 3 of the 2022-23 Rivalry Series between the Canadian and American women’s hockey teams. Team USA held a brief mini camp in Seattle before heading to BC last week where they won games in Kelowna and Kamloops against the defending Olympic and World Championship gold medalists from Canada.
On Saturday afternoon, both teams practiced at the Kraken Community Iceplex and were greeted by hordes of fans, many of them girls playing hockey. And on Saturday night, women’s hockey icons Hilary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Marie-Philip Poulin participated in the ceremonial puck drop for the Kraken-Kings tilt.
With a large crowd expected, Sunday could prove to be a milestone — for women’s hockey and for Seattle’s reputation as a true hockey city.
As for the Kraken, they are 3-1-1 on their current homestand. They will host the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, then head for a three-game post-Thanksgiving road trip in the Pacific Division.
