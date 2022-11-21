USC Women’s Volleyball falls to No. 12 Oregon in five sets





Next game: at Washington 11-23-2022 | 5:30 PM PAC-12 NETWORKS November 23 (Wednesday) / 5:30 p.m Bee Washington EUGENE, Ore. The USC women’s volleyball team (20-9, 12-6 Pac-12) was defeated in five sets (21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-12) by No. 12 Oregon (21-5, 15-3) at the Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, November 20. MAIN PLAYERS Sister OH Skylar Fields led the Trojans and tied her career high with 27 kills (7th, 56att, .357). She also had six digs and two blocks. It was her 26th game in double-digit kills this season and her 15th time with 20 or more kills.

had eight digs and nine assists on the season. For Oregon, Mimi Colyer had 29 kills (4th, 54att) for a .463 hit rate and added four blocks, four counts and four aces. Brooke Nuneviller scored 19 kills (3rd, 38att) to hit .421 and had seven digs and two aces. Hannah Pukis made 62 assists with eight digs and had two blocks. HOW IT HAPPENED The score was tied seven times in the opening frame, but the Trojans pulled away to lead by as much as six points to claim a 25-21 win behind eight kills from Fields and four from Wilson.

USC endured an Oregon comeback to go 2-0 in the game with a 25-23 win in the second set. The Trojans hit .417 with five kills each from Fields and Weske and four more from Wilson.

A slow start in the third would eventually lead to a 25-20 victory for the Ducks. Despite nine draws, the third lead change went to Oregon. The Ducks hit .455 in the third with seven kills from Colyer.

The home team was not behind for a moment in the fourth set and forced set five with a 25-20 win. Colyer threw in eight more kills, while Fields tallied six more himself. The Ducks out-hit USC, .571 to .407 in the frame, but a run in which the Trojans could have come within one hit on a serve ace put momentum in the Ducks’ hands for good.

USC led 6-4 in the fifth, but Oregon scored four runs to wrestle away the lead. The Ducks led 10-7, but were met at 10-all by the Trojans. UO took match point at 14-11 before rounding out the 15-12 victory. NEXT ONE Staying on the road, the Trojans head to Seattle for a Wednesday night meeting with 21st-ranked Washington (19-9, 11-7 Pac-12). The USC-UW game will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Networks with a 5:30 PM PT start from the Alaska Airlines Arena at the Hec Edmundson Pavilion. MATCH NOTES USC dropped to 56-19 all-time against Oregon and to 28-7 visiting the Ducks. The teams split the regular season series.

The Trojans went to 58-14 all-time in Oregon State (28-7 in Eugene).

USC played in its sixth five-set game this season, falling to 2-4 in those games. The Trojans go to 146-103 all-time in five-set matches and to 64-50 in five-setters played on the road.

The match marked the sixth time in the last seven USC-Oregon meetings that five sets have gone. In that, USC is 0-6. In 12 all-time five-set games with the Ducks, the Trojans are now 6-6. For more information on the USC women’s volleyball team and a full schedule and results, visit USCtrojans.com/WVB. Fans of the Women of Troy can follow @USCWomensVolley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

