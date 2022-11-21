Tennessee’s loss opens the door to the top five

For much of Saturday, the top teams in the Bowl Subdivision escaped with narrow victories to avoid major upsets in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Then South Carolina scored 35 points in the first half to upset Tennessee 63–38, ending the Volunteers’ hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff and moving into the top five for the first time in weeks.

This loss loss shakes things up just after the top four. Not that this group had it easy: Georgia only managed to score one touchdown in a 16-6 win against Kentucky, Ohio State only put Maryland away in the last minute, Michigan beat Illinois 19-17 on a field goal with nine seconds left to go and TCU outscored Baylor 29-28 with a field goal as time expired.

What to do with Tennessee is the biggest question when it comes to predicting the top 10 in this week’s rankings. How far will the Volunteers fall given this year’s victories against LSU and Alabama?

1. Georgia (11-0)

The Bulldogs’ 361 yards of offense was a season low and its 16 points the fewest in an SEC game since they defeated the Wildcats 14-3 in 2020. This is the second time this year Georgia has not been in it managed to tuck away a lesser opponent, participating in the 26-22 victory against Missouri to start October.

2. State of Ohio (11-0)

A strange but true fact: Ohio State has been defeated in three of its last four games, despite winning every game by at least 13 points. Penn State had 482 yards to the Buckeyes’ 452. Northwestern gained 285 yards, OSU 282. And in the 43-30 win against Maryland, the Buckeyes put up 401 yards but gave up 402. result.

3.Michigan (11-0)

If TCU had pulled off a double-digit win at Baylor, it might have been easy to see the Horned Frogs jump the Wolverines into third place. As it stands, the 19-17 win is by far Michigan’s best finish of the season; before Saturday, only one game had been decided by single digits. Hand the game ball to All-America kicker Jake Moody, who made all four of his field goals, three in the fourth quarter alone.

4.TCU (11-0)

That TCU has managed to be so successful in close games is a reflection of freshman coach Sonny Dykes, who has given the Horned Frogs the confidence to overcome any deficit. Against Baylor, that meant climbing out of a 28-20 hole in the fourth quarter with just minutes left.

5. Southern California (10-1)

After defeating UCLA 45-42, the Trojans are an easy choice to replace Tennessee in the top five and as the team is on track to crack the top four after next weekend’s huge game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines – were allowed to they pass Notre Dame. on an individual level it is also very easy to see Caleb Williams take home the Heisman Trophy after another great performance.

6.LSU (9-2)

LSU won’t get credit for beating Alabama-Birmingham, nor will the Tigers get a poll boost with a victory next Saturday against Texas A&M. The big one is coming: Georgia will be by far the toughest test for a team already familiar with some of the top teams in the FBS.

7.Alabama (9-2)

The Crimson Tide’s 34-0 victory against Austin Peay continued a predictably long winning streak against the Championship Subdivision competition. Alabama’s last loss to an ongoing FCS program was in 1951 against Villanova, which remains one of only 11 programs in all divisions to go undefeated against the mighty Tide.

8.Tennessee (9-2)

It would be very strange to see Tennessee behind two teams with similar records and a straight loss to the Volunteers, most notably LSU being hammered in a 40-13 loss. But voters are swayed by recent results, and giving up 63 points to South Carolina will make it difficult for the panel to put Tennessee ahead of the other teams with two losses in the SEC, despite the head-to-head results.

9. Clemson (10-1)

Clemson did another number to Miami (Fla.), scoring a pair of late scores in a 40-10 win to mark the fourth straight blowout in the series. While a lopsided win helps the Tigers, it wasn’t a great day overall: North Carolina’s loss to Georgia Tech will wreak havoc on Clemson’s overall strength of the schedule as it exits the regular season.

10.Oregon (9-2)

With Utah’s gritty defeat behind a bumpy Bo Nix, Oregon will bounce back in the top 10 after dropping six places to No. 12 in last week’s poll after losing to Washington. While the playoffs are out of the question, Oregon State’s win in next week’s Civil War pushes the Ducks to the Pac-12 title game and should make it into the new year’s Six Bowl.