Branford Field Hockey takes state crown with 1-0 victory over New Milford





The Branford field hockey team claimed the Class M crown after beating New Milford 1–0 in the state final on November 19 at Wethersfield High School. Photo by Wesley Bunnell/The Sound Freshman Aliza Giordano’s goal proved the difference as the Hornets pulled off a 1–0 victory against New Milford to win their 11th state championship in program history. Photo by Wesley Bunnell/The Sound The Branford field hockey team clinched the state championship with a 1-0 victory against New Milford in the finals of the Class M State Tournament. Freshman Aliza Giordano scored the only goal of the game to lift the Hornets to their 11th state title and the teams first since 2005. Branford finished the fall season with an overall record of 16-5-1-1, after he also had advanced to the SCC championship game. As the No. 9 seed in the Class M class, Branford racked up 1-0 wins in all four State Tournament games en route to claiming the crown. The Hornets defeated Brookfield, defending champion Guilford and Hand to advance to the final. Branford then recorded a 1–0 victory over No. 6 seeded New Milford as the Hornets faced the Green Wave in the Class M title game at Wethersfield High School on November 19. The Branford hockey team roster includes senior captains Lauren McCarthy, Lauren Kendrick, Scout Engstrom, and Gianna Bozzi; seniors Aryana Wilson, Gianna Bonanno, Gabriella Morrotti and Jade Bocciarelli; juniors Allison McCarthy, Sophia Taranto, Iva Sekerovic, Rachel Esposito, Mia dAmuri, Elizabeth Wieland, Isabella Kelly, Mariah Fazzino, Reanna Sachs and Julia Bozzi; sophomore Skylar Dunn, Randee Chobian, Sydney Dahl, Eliza Burgess, and Thalia Zweeres; and freshmen Tate Jones, Stacia Comen, Hana Omeragic, Paige Baker, Siara Humphries, Haley Robison, and Aliza Giordano. Head Coach Pete Frye is joined by Assistant Coach Jenna Limone. Branford last played for a state title in 2011 and last won the Class M crown during the 2005 season. The Hornets game against New Milford was the program’s 16th appearance in the state finals with 11 of those matchups resulting in championships for Branford. Branford posted a score of 10-4-1-1 in the regular season this year. The Hornets then entered the SCC Tournament as the No. 4 seed. Branford achieved a 1-0 win against No. 5 seed Amity in the conference quarter-finals, claiming a 3-2 victory over top-seeded, defending champion Guilford in the semi-finals. The Hornets then took a 2–1 defeat to No. 2 seed Cheshire in the SCC Final. After participating in SCCs, Branford opened play in the Class M State Tournament as the No. 9 seed, earning a 1–0 win against No. 8 Brookfield in a first-round game. The Hornets then recorded a 1-0 victory over No. 1 seed and defending champion Guilford in the quarter-finals, followed by a 1-0 win against No. 5 Hand in the semi-finals, to make it to the championship game. Chris Piccirillo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zip06.com/sports/20221119/branford-field-hockey-captures-class-m-crown-with-1-0-win-versus-new-milford/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos