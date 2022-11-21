What are Manika Batra’s top 5 achievements?





The paddler became the first Indian woman to medal in the Asian Table Tennis Cup. Manika Batra recently made headlines by becoming the first female paddler from India to win a bronze medal at the 33rd edition of the Asian Table Tennis Cup in Bangkok, Thailand. Chetan Baboor was the last Indian paddler to medal in the Asian Cup. Now, Manika Batra broke the 22-year medal drought in 2022. She was under all kinds of pressure after failing to medal in the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and had quite the showing in the National Games. As an underdog, Manika performed extremely well without any pressure allowing her to play freely. After her impressive run at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, this should be the paddler’s next golden moment. In this article, let’s look at the top 5 moments in her career. 5. First Indian in the Top 50 Manika Batra became the first Indian to rank in the top 50 of the ITTF single rankings. There are many rowers in the past who had a golden run including Neha Aggarwal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. But it was Manika Batra who took women’s table tennis to the next level by reaching the top 50. She is currently ranked No. 44 in the world, with her highest ranking being 38. Sreeja Akula is slowly catching up and becoming the future of Indian table tennis. forward. Indian sports live coveragee on khel now 4. First Indian to reach the third round of the Olympics Manika Batra became the first Indian to reach the third round of the Olympic Games (Tokyo 2020). Together with Achanta Sarath Kamal (men’s singles), she was the only two paddlers to reach round 3 of the Tokyo Olympics. Manika Batra defeated higher ranked opponents in the opening rounds of the Tokyo Olympics. There have been many female rowers, such as Mouma Das, who have competed in the Olympics several times but were unable to progress beyond the early rounds. 3. Top 5 in the mixed doubles ranking The duo of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is currently in the top 5 of mixed doubles. The mixed doubles recently finished second at the WTT Contender Slovenia and is doing well. The pair also reached the quarterfinals of the World Championships to be held in 2021, where they lost to Japanese pair Harimoto and Hayata. 2. Showed exemplary performance against Top 10 paddlers Manika Batra, after entering the Asian Cup tournament as an underdog, performed exceptionally well by reaching World No. 7, World No. 2 and World No. 6 to win the bronze medal. In the semifinals, Manika gave her best against the world number 5, Mima Ito from Japan, by winning two sets. In the five H2H, this was the first time Manika won two sets against Ito. In the play-offs for bronze, the Indian paddler defeated Asian champion Hina Hayata three times (4-2). Beating two top 10 opponents in one tournament is never easy and Manika accomplished this feat in just two days. 1. Gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games The 2018 Commonwealth Games saw Manika Batra get all her recognition and was considered the next star in the making in the women’s section at the time. The Indian won the singles gold medal by defeating world No. 4 Feng Tianwei of Singapore en route to the final. In addition to winning the gold in singles, she also won multiple medals in team events. Follow Khel Nowon for more updatesFacebook,Twitter,andInstagramand join our communityTelegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khelnow.com/olympic-sports/2022-11-table-tennis-manika-batra-top-5-achievements The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos