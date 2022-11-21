David Warner blasts Cricket Australia over code of conduct change following leadership ban: I’m not a criminal

A frustrated David Warner has quashed the process that led to a change to Cricket Australia’s code of conduct, saying old trauma has been reopened as the decision has been delayed.

Changes to the CA code were approved by board members on Monday, paving the way for Warner to front a three-person panel and push for the lifting of his lifetime leadership ban.

The move was approved nine months after the players’ union first wrote to CA officials urging Warner to reconsider the ban.

The 36-year-old was dismayed it had taken so long, compared to when he was first suspended in 2018 in the wake of ball tampering.

It’s frustrating because we could have done this about nine months ago (in February) when it first came up, Warner said at a Kayo launch on Monday to promote Australian boxer Tim Tszyu’s fight with Jermell Charlo in January.

It’s a little disappointing that if you make a decision in 2018, it’s in four days, and then it’s nine months away.

It actually makes me look like I’m campaigning, which I’m not at all, so from my perspective that’s where it was disappointing.

It’s good to be in a position where I get a chance to call the integrity unit to speak to them and state my case.

It’s drawn out and it’s traumatic for me and my family and everyone else involved; we don’t need to relive what happened.

Warner believes that in the four years since the Cape Town saga he has done everything he can to show that he has served his time.

I’m not a criminal, said the mighty southpaw.

You must be given the right to appeal at some point.

I understand they put in a ban, but banning someone for life seems a bit harsh to me.

I’m a leader on the team, no matter what, you don’t (just) need to see a C or VC next to my name.

The star opener has signed to play for Sydney Thunder and hopes to take his case to CA before the Big Bash League campaign begins on December 13.

But Warner admits it will be difficult to fit a hearing at CA’s headquarters in Melbourne into a busy schedule for the Australian team.

Under previous rules, players and officials could never have penalties reviewed, appealed, or withdrawn after the initial penalties had been issued.

Any sanctioned player can now plead for the easing of long-term penalties if they can prove they have repented and their behavior has changed.

(They) must be satisfied that there are exceptional circumstances that warrant changing a sanction, CA said in a statement.

CA emphasized that any request would not be an assessment of the initial ban, but rather the player’s behavior since then, and his or her justification for lifting sanctions.

These circumstances and considerations will include whether the subject of the sanction has shown genuine remorse, the statement said.

Any change in Warner’s circumstances could allow him to come within the scope of Australia’s one-day captaincy in any match missing full-time skipper Pat Cummins.

Josh Hazlewood became Australia’s 28th ODI captain on Saturday as Cummins was rested.

The lead of Australia’s Twenty20 team is also likely to be up for grabs over the next six months as Aaron Finch weighs his future and Warner is eager to play in the 2024 World Cup.

Warner’s bid to have his suspension lifted has the support of several teammates, including current Test and white-ball skippers Cummins and Finch.

Fellow star batsman Marnus Labuschagne said he could easily imagine Warner captaining Australia.

His knowledge of the game and the way he thinks about the game is very good, Labuschagne told reporters.

