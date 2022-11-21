Who’s playing, TV channel, start time, live streaming options and more





Sunday Night Football tonight sees the NFL bow in an intriguing AFC West showdown instead of a seemingly lackluster AFC North battle between the Bengals and Steelers. Now with a game with long-term implications for the playoffs: who’s playing tonight, what time does the game start and where can you watch it? teams

Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) Place

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California This matchup was turned into prime time over two weeks ago, giving the Los Angeles Chargers back-to-back Sunday Night Football appearances. The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off a 27-17 home win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium. Meanwhile, the Chargers return home after the upstate trip to San Francisco resulted in a 22-16 loss on Sunday Night Football in Week 10. While bowing this matchup to Sunday Night Football should get more viewers tonight than the Steelers in fourth place from AFC North, the Chargers are in some trouble. Hoping to stave off a season win after losing to Kansas City 27-24 in Week 2, LA will need to see some players return to help out QB Justin Herbert. WR Keenan Allen has missed seven games this season, including the first leg against Kansas City. Plus, Mike Williams missed the last two, making the WR group a little light with Jalen Guyton already on IR. Fortunately for the Chargers, Allen and Williams returned to practice this week, though their game status is still up in the air. The positives didn’t come without the negatives though, as defensive ends Otito Ogbonnia and Christian Covington were both placed on IR. Los Angeles currently has 12 players on IR, five of which are defensive linemen. MORE: Week 11 NFL Power Rankings Even if Allen and Williams get the green light for Sunday Night Football tonight, the Chargers will likely have to rely on RB Austin Ekeler for offensive consistency. But after being held to just 63 yards from scrimmage by the NFL’s best rushing defense, Ekeler now faces the fifth-best rushing defense. The 49ers defense held the all-purpose Chargers back from the end zone for the first time since Week 3. In Week 2, Kansas City held him to just 49 yards from scrimmage at Arrowhead. If LA can’t get the rushing attack going, they’re in dire need of some snaps of their top two WRs. The Kansas City offense continues to hum after their fifth four-touchdown game this season. The Chiefs offense leads the league at 30 per game. Despite WR Tyreek Hill being traded to Miami in the offseason, QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in nine games. Even the move from RB Clyde Edward-Helaire to rookie RB Isiah Pacheco is paying off. While Kansas City’s defense is among the league’s best, the Chargers are among the NFL’s worst, with 146.8 yards per game. As Los Angeles finished Week 10 with three healthy defensive linemen and will rely on signing the practice squad on a week’s notice, it could be a bloodbath at SoFi Stadium. I hope Herbert gets some help keeping it fun tonight on Sunday Night Football. But given the Chargers’ injury problems, this game shouldn’t be that close. Date:November 20, 2022 Start time:8:20 p.m. ET Sunday Night Football kicks off tonight at 8:20 PM ET. The NBC announcers for this game include Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, with Melissa Stark on the sidelines. TV channel:NBC Live stream:Peacock, NBCSports.com Want to stream NFL games at home or on the go this season? Checking out fuboTV, a streaming platform that offers live sports on multiple devices. Plus, be sure to check out our in-depth guide to live streaming NFL games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.profootballnetwork.com/sunday-night-football-tonight-week-11-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos