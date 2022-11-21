Manika Batra dropped out of college, modeling for table tennis





Manika Batra is an Indian table tennis player and as of November 2022, the female table tennis player in India is ranked 44th in the world. Batra became the first Indian paddler to medal in the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup after shockingly beating world number six Hina Hayata of Japan in the bronze play-off on Saturday. Let us know her educational qualification and her journey to become a sports star: Early life Manika Batra was born on June 15, 1995 as the youngest of three children. She is from Naraina Vihar in Delhi and started playing table tennis at the age of four. Her elder sister Anchal and elder brother Sahil both played table tennis, with Anchal being an influence on her during her early playing career. Initially, she received training in table tennis from her siblings as her sister and brother played table tennis. She then received professional training from Sandeep Gupta, who used to run his academy at Hans Raj Model School, New Delhi. Receive modeling offers During her teenage years, Manika received many modeling offers, but she refused to make her career in table tennis. At the age of 16, she applied for a scholarship to study at the Peter Karlsson Academy in Sweden, Europe. However, she declined the scholarship afterwards. She studied at Jesus and Mary College, New Delhi but dropped out of college when she was in her first year of graduation as she pursued a career in table tennis. Career At the age of 8, Manika Batra won the Under-8 state level tournament for the first time. She first represented the country when she was only 13. She debuted in 2014 and has strived to make table tennis a well-known sport. The Delhi-born paddler came back empty-handed in the 2014 edition of the Commonwealth and Asian Games. But the following year she won medals in both Commonwealth TT Championship and South Asian game editions. Read | Famous Education: Hardik Pandya wanted to play cricket since childhood, dropped out of college after grade 8 The paddler qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics; however, her stint soon ended when she was ousted in the first round of the women’s individual event by Poland’s Katarzyna Grzybowska. Batra shone at the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. She took four medals in four events, including two golds, a silver and a bronze medal. Batra also qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by winning the South Asia Group Qualification. However, her challenge ended in the third round of the women’s singles. Awards and achievement In November 2022, Manika Batra became the first Indian paddler to medal in the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup after shocking world number six Hina Hayata of Japan in the bronze play-off. Batra also received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award (2020) and is an Arjuna Awardee (2018). Read all the latest education news here

