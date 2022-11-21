WVSSAC High School Football Semifinal Games





MORGANTOWN, W. Va. Complete games in the Semifinals for the WVSSAC High School Football Playoffs. Class AAA Class AAA bracket First round No. 1 Parkersburg South 78, No. 16 Hedgesville 12 No. 2 Huntington 62, No. 15 Woodrow Wilson 22 No. 3 Martinsburg 42, No. 14 Morgantown 14 No. 4 Hurricane 56, No. 13 University 13 No. 5 George Washington 31, No. 12 Princeton 28 No. 6 Bridgeport 41, No. 11 Cabell Midland 13 No. 10 Jefferson 34, No. 7 Spring Valley 14 No. 8 Musselman 28, No. 9 Wheeling Park 23 Quarterfinals No. 1 Parkersburg South 58, No. 8 Musselman 14 No. 2 Huntington 51, No. 10 Jefferson 7 No. 3 Martinsburg 21, No. 6 Bridgeport 3 No. 4 Hurricane 56, No. 5 George Washington 28 Semi-finals No. 4 Hurricane (10-2) at No. 1 Parkersburg South (11-1) – Saturday, November 26 at 1:30 p.m. No. 3 Martinsburg (10-2) at No. 2 Huntington (11-1) – Saturday, November 26 at 1:30 p.m. Class AA Class AA bracket First round No. 1 Winfield 43, No. 16 Logan 0 No. 2 Independence 20, No. 15 Bluefield 12 No. 3 Roane County 40, No. 14 Weir 20 No. 4 Scott 35, No. 13 East Fairmont 31 No. 5 Frankfurt 14, No. 12 Nicholas County 0 When. 6 North Marion 37, no. 11Lincoln No. 7 Fairmont Senior 42, No. 10 Chapmanville 20 No. 9 Herbert Hoover 63, No. 8 Clay County 26 Quarterfinals No. 9 Herbert Hoover 27, No. 1 Winfield 26 No. 5 Frankfort 41, No. 4 Scott 6 No. 6 North Marion 13, No. 3 Roane County 12 No. 2 Independence 42, No. 7 Fairmont Senior 7 Semi-finals No. 9 Herbert Hoover (9-2) on No. 5 Frankfurt (11-1) – Saturday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m. No. 6 North Marion (10-2) at No. 2 Independence (11-0) – Friday, November 25 at 7:30 p.m Class A, first class Class A bracket First round No. 1 James Monroe 37, No. 16 Petersburg 13 No. 2 Williamstown 49, No. 15 Clay-Battelle 6 No. 3 Cameron 20, No. 14 Tyler Consolidated 6 No. 4 Wahama 52, No. 13 St. Mary’s 21 No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic 41, No. 12 Man 7 No. 11 Doddridge County 43, No. 6 Of 0 No. 10 East Hardy 34, No. 7 Tucker County 6 No. 8 Greenbrier West 35, No. 9 South Harrison 0 Quarterfinals No. 1 James Monroe 48, No. 8 Greenbrier West 13 No. 2 Williamstown 49, No. 10 East Hardy 6 No. 11 Doddridge County 21, No. 3 Cameron 6 No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic 48, No. 4 Wahama 14 Semi-finals No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic (10-1) at No. 1 James Monroe (12-0) – Friday, November 25 at 4 p.m. No. 11 Doddridge County (10-2) vs. No. 2 Williamstown (11-1) – Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Parkersburg HS

