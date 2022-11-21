Jackson United Hockey is adding five additional schools





Jackson United hockey player Easton Neitzke (4) is looking for a teammate during a recent scrimmage at Optimist Ice Arena. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. By Jeff Steers

JTV Sports (November 20, 2022 8:00 AM) The Jackson United hockey team may want to rename itself as Jackson County United. Jackson United added Grass Lake, Hanover-Horton, Napoleon, Jackson Christian and Columbia Central to its co-op team. Jackson Christian and Grass Lake are represented on the 2022-2023 roster for Jackson United. Coach Matt Grimes believes Jackson United will be stronger than the team record of 13-13 last year. This team is a lot better than last year, Grimes said. We have to be consistent and show up every game. Jackson United finished 6-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Jackson Christian High School’s Liam Carter is a senior new to Jackson United this season. Coach Grimes invited me to skate with the team this summer, Carter said. I used to play travel hockey for him before. Northwest senior Easton Neitzke will serve as captain of the Jackson United team. Last year, he scored eight goals and added 16 assists to the team. I expect a lot from this team, we should be in every game, said Neitzke. It means a lot to be a captain. I want to strive to be the best teammate and player I can be. Fellow Mountie Carson Lacinski returns after scoring 16 goals for Jackson United a year ago. I played in Prospect Hockey League but decided to stay home, Lacinski said of his decision to play high school hockey for Jackson United. We have a lot of experienced players and I am looking forward to a good season. Jackson High School goaltender Nick Nau returns after a 6-6 season in the pipes for JU. He finished last year with a save percentage of .895. I picked up juggling to help with my hand-and-eye coordination, Nau said. Playing keeper is a mental game, if you are not confident, you are going to stop the puck. Western High School has the largest contingent on the team with over a dozen players. Kully Miotke returns to Jackson United after scoring 12 points a year ago. He has seen both sides of the Lumen/Jackson United fights while attending LCCHS his freshman year. I played hockey with everyone on that team, Miotke said. I’m still friends with all of them, but on game day they’re not my friends anymore. This year we got them. Other notable returnees include Aiden Chappell (30 points as a sophomore), Jack Whyte (15 points last year), Luke Wilcox (13 points in 2021-2022), and Easton Craig (7-7 in goal for JU). Some other key players include Cougar Fagan, Maddox Grimes, Hayden Kim, Brennan Forward, and Peyton Paquin. Hockey schedule Jackson United 2022-2023 November 19 Eastside at Jackson United (Optimist) 4 p.m November 25 Jackson United at Reeths-Puffer (Adrian) 5pm November 26 Manistique at Jackson United 2:30pm November 30 Jackson United at Kalamazoo Eagles (Wings) 5:15 p.m December 3 Chelsea at Jackson United at 4 p.m December 7 Lenawee United at Jackson United 5:30pm December 10 Jackson United at Eastside (Suburban) 7:30 p.m December 14 Jackson United at Dexter (Veterans Memorial, AA) 7 p.m December 16 Jackson United in Marysville (Bay County) 5 p.m December 17 Jackson United at Clarkston (Bay County) 10 a.m December 21 Mattawan at Jackson United at 5 p.m January 4 Cap City at Jackson United 5:30pm January 7 Jackson United at Lumen Christi (Optimist) 6pm January 11 Skyline at Jackson United 5:30 p.m January 14 Temperance-Bedford at Jackson United at 4 p.m January 19 Jackson United at Saline (AA Ice Cube) 7:30 p.m 21 Jan. Ann Arbor Pioneer at Jackson United at 4 p.m February 1 Jackson United at Ann Arbor Huron (AA Ice Cube) 7:30 p.m February 4 Lumen Christi at Jackson United at 4:30 p.m February 8 Jackson United at Lenawee United (Adrian) 5pm February 11 Jackson United at Chelsea (Arctic) 11.30am February 15 Dexter at Jackson United 5:30pm

