Nitto ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic defeats Casper Ruud in final to win sixth title | Tennis news





Novak Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud 7-5 6-3 to win the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals for a record sixth time in his career. Djokovic’s title means he equals Roger Federer for the tournament record of titles and becomes the oldest champion at the season finale. The 35-year-old’s victory saw him maintain his unbeaten run against Ruud. He walks away with a record winning amount of over $4.7 million, as well as 1,500 ATP Rankings points. The title is Djokovic’s first since 2015 in the season-ending competition. “Seven years, that’s a long time ago,” said Djokovic. “At the same time, the fact that I waited seven years makes his victory even sweeter and even bigger. “It’s a huge deal (to end the year with a win). I’ve probably talked about this season a thousand times and how unusual it is, so I’m not going to repeat what most people who follow tennis know. It’s just a great relief and satisfaction. “I’m also looking forward to having a few weeks off,” Djokovic continued. “I was on the edge, whether it was for tournaments or waiting for permission to go somewhere. So I’m very happy that I was able to end it on a positive note.” Ruud saved two break points in his first service game of the opening set to hold on, but it set the tone for the match, regularly forcing the Norwegian onto the back leg. There were some lengthy rallies during the match, including 36 shots in the final to earn a championship point for Djokovic, who then took the title with an ace. In doubles, Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury beat Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 to put behind last season’s defeat. Salisbury is the first Briton to win the Nitto ATP Finals doubles title, while Ram is the 18th American to take the crown. “That’s probably one of our best games, one of our best games as a team,” said Salisbury. “I think we’re so proud of everything we’ve done this week. We’ve been through some tough situations, but we’ve stayed together all the way. [I’m] so happy, I can’t believe we achieved this.”

