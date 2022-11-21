Virginia Tech publishes indoor athletic schedule for 2023





Virginia Tech Track & Field head coach DaveCianelli has announced the indoor schedule for 2023. The Hokies will participate in 10 games during the regular season and host four home games at Rector Field House. The Hokies kick off the new season with two consecutive home weekends in Blacksburg, beginning with the Virginia Tech Invitational on January 13-14, followed by the Hokie Invitational on January 20-21. After the first two home games, the program travels to Louisville, Ky. to participate in the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational on January 27-28. The distance crew is taking the weekend off to prepare for the JDL Camel City Invitational February 3-4 in Winston-Salem, NC While the distance crew is in Winston-Salem, Tech will host the Doc Hale VT Meet on February 3-4. The weekend of February 10 – 11, Tech is divided into three meetings. Sprints, hurdles and jumps travel to Clemson, SC to compete in the Tiger Paw Invite, while distance travels to the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass. Challenge. The regular season comes to a close with the Virginia Tech Challenge on February 17-18, as members of the distance team return to Winston-Salem, NC for the JDL DMR Invitational. The University of Louisville will host the ACC Indoor Championships February 23 – 25 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Hokies won the ACC Men's and Women's Indoor Championships in 2022, marking the first time in ACC history that a host school has won both titles. The men's team is looking for their third indoor title in a row, while the women's team is looking for their third win in the past four years. The Championship season ends March 10-11 as the Hokies travel to Albuquerque, NM to compete in the NCAA Indoor Championships. At last year's national meeting, Tech earned two individual titles and 14 All-American honors. Lindsey Butler finished first in the women's 800 meters with a record time of 2:01.37 in Birmingham, Ala. Pole vaulter Rachel Baxter won the national championships with an ACC record distance of 4.62 meters. Indoor program 2023

January 13-14, Virginia Tech Invitational (Blacksburg, Virginia)

January 20-21, HokieInvitational (Blacksburg, Va.) January 27-28, PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational (Louisville, Ky.)

February 3-4, Camel City Invitational (Winston-Salem, NC)

Feb. 3-4, Doc Hale Virginia Tech Meet (Blacksburg, Va.) February 10-11 David Hemery Valentine Invitational (Boston, Mass.)

February 10-11, Tiger Paw Invitation (Clemson, SC)

February 10-11, Indoor Music City Challenge (Nashville, Tenn.)

February 17-18, Virginia Tech Challenge (Blacksburg, Virginia) February 17-18, JDL DMR Invitational (Winston-Salem, NC)

Feb. 23-25, ACC Indoor Championships (Louisville, Ky.)

March 10-11, NCAA Indoor Championships (Albuquerque, NM)

Home Rector Veldhuis Stay up to date with Virginia Tech cross country and track & field, follow the team on Twitter and Instagram by searching “HokiesTFXC.”

