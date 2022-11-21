ESPN updates college football rankings after crazy week 12





Saturday was arguably the craziest week of college football yet. While it didn’t lead to an insane amount of upsets, teams that were expected to win by significant margins just managed to pull off victories, some of them in dramatic fashion. Michigan football was one of them, scraped by Illinois. ohio state was in a shockingly close game in Maryland. Georgia won by just 10 against Kentucky, TCU won at the last minute against Baylor, and USC and UCLA found themselves in a gunfight. Buy Wolverines tickets Then there were the setbacks. Oklahoma pulverized state of Oklahoma. Tennessee succumbed to a strangely powerful South Carolina. North Carolina suffered a dramatic loss to a Georgia Tech team that controlled it early on, Louisville beating NC State and Navy beating UCF. PREVIOUSLY: ESPN college football power rankings after week 11 While the top of the college football landscape probably looks the same, despite some uncharacteristic struggles, with the upheaval taking place among the top four, there are likely to be some huge changes in the latest ESPN power rankings. Here are the last. 25 Trojan horses

24 Texas Longhorns

23 Ole Miss Rebels

22 Chanticleers on the Carolina coast

21 Cincinnati Bearcats

20 Oregon State Beavers

19 UCLA Bruins

18 North Carolina tar chop

17 Tulane green wave

16 Seminoles of the state of Florida

15 Utah Utah

14 Washington Huskies

13 Notre Dame Fighting Irishmen

12 Kansas Wildcats

11 Oregon ducks

10 Penn State Nittany Lions

9 Tennessee Volunteers

8 Alabama crimson tide

7 Clemson Tigers

6 LSU Tigers

5 USC Trojans

4 TCU Horned Frogs

3 Michigan Wolverines

2 Ohio State Buckeyes

1 Georgian bulldogs



