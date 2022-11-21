ESPN updates college football rankings after crazy week 12

Connect with us

Saturday was arguably the craziest week of college football yet. While it didn’t lead to an insane amount of upsets, teams that were expected to win by significant margins just managed to pull off victories, some of them in dramatic fashion.

Michigan football was one of them, scraped by Illinois. ohio state was in a shockingly close game in Maryland. Georgia won by just 10 against Kentucky, TCU won at the last minute against Baylor, and USC and UCLA found themselves in a gunfight.

Buy Wolverines tickets

Then there were the setbacks.

Oklahoma pulverized state of Oklahoma. Tennessee succumbed to a strangely powerful South Carolina. North Carolina suffered a dramatic loss to a Georgia Tech team that controlled it early on, Louisville beating NC State and Navy beating UCF.

PREVIOUSLY: ESPN college football power rankings after week 11

While the top of the college football landscape probably looks the same, despite some uncharacteristic struggles, with the upheaval taking place among the top four, there are likely to be some huge changes in the latest ESPN power rankings. Here are the last.

25

Trojan horses

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

24

Texas Longhorns

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

23

Ole Miss Rebels

Brett Davis – USA TODAY Sports

22

Chanticleers on the Carolina coast

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

21

Cincinnati Bearcats

Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer

20

Oregon State Beavers

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

19

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

18

North Carolina tar chop

Rich Story-USA TODAY Sports

17

Tulane green wave

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

16

Seminoles of the state of Florida

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

15

Utah Utah

Kim Klemement – USA TODAY Sports

14

Washington Huskies

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

13

Notre Dame Fighting Irishmen

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

12

Kansas Wildcats

AP Photo/Nate Billings

11

Oregon ducks

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

10

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

9

Tennessee Volunteers

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

8

Alabama crimson tide

Photo: Isaiah Hole

7

Clemson Tigers

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

6

LSU Tigers

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

5

USC Trojans

Joe Camporeale – USA TODAY Sports

4

TCU Horned Frogs

Quentin Johnston #1 of the TCU Horned Frogs reacts after a second half touchdown reception against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Tim Warner/Getty Images

3

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Joseph Scheller – The Columbus Dispatch

1

Georgian bulldogs

Photo: Isaiah Hole

