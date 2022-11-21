The daughter of tennis legend Nick Bollettieri shared some difficult news this weekend.

Angelique Anne Bollettieri, Nick’s daughter, shared on Facebook on Saturday that Nick is probably experiencing his last days.

“Dad is about to move up to the next spot, but he’s still here with us and hoping to celebrate Thanksgiving. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers for a peaceful remaining time and a wonderful journey whenever that may be. We love you daddy,” she wrote.

Rumors circulated on Sunday that Bollettieri had died, but his family questionable That.

Bollettieri is 91 and famous among tennis fans. He was a tennis coach in the 1960s and 1970s. In 1978 he opened the famous Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy.

Bollettieri’s academy was the first of its kind in the US. It served as a boarding school for candidates who wanted to seriously develop their tennis skills. Some of Bollettieri’s most famous students include Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, and Monica Seles, all of whom became world No. 1.

Bollettieri’s academy was bought in 1987 by the IMG agency. IMG used Bollettieri’s model to build similar academies in other sports. The resulting product became the Sports Factory in Bradenton, Florida, known nationally as IMG Academy.

Known as a demanding coach who played favorites and was strict with his students, Bollettieri was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014.