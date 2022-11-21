Sports
Rattlers did not vote for a repeat appearance in the postseason
Florida A&M’s football season is officially over.
The Rattlers (9-2, 7-1 SWAC) were omitted from the 24-team Football Championship Subdivision postseason bracket announced on ESPNU’s Selection Sunday broadcast.
The post-season roster decision comes a day after they beat rivals Bethune-Cookman 41-20 in the Florida Classic.
The team finished the regular season on a nine-game winning streak.
“Obviously (we) are very disappointed not to have been invited to the FCS playoffs,” FAMU coach Willie Simmons said on the Rattlers’ official Twitter account.
“My heart goes out to these young men, (they) fought for this program, did more than we ever asked for, and they did what it took on the football field to show that they deserved the chance to play for a national championship.”
Simmons again thanked the fans for their support, adding “this is the last time we want to see our young men shortchanged. We want to control our own destiny.”
FAMU last made the FCS playoffs a season ago, ending a 20-year drought before falling to Southeast Louisiana in the first round.
According to HeroSports.com, the Rattlers on the bubble were considered to earn a big bid.
The website cited FAMU’s 59-3 loss to Jackson State in the second game of the season and the strength of the schedule, which was ranked 76th nationally according to warrennolan.com.
Certainly, if your schedule isn’t as strong compared to the other teams we’re comparing you to, you’ll want to make sure you manage your schedule, FCS Selection Committee Chair Jermaine Truax told HBCU Gameday.
They (FAMU) certainly had a chance this year against Jackson State as a data point for the committee to look at and we did.
No HBCUs qualified for the postseason tournament.
South Dakota State and Sacramento State earned the top two seeds in the FCS playoffs.
Larry Robinson, president of Florida A&M University, Ph.D. expressed disappointment at the Rattlers being left out of the playoffs. He also thanks Simmons, coaches and players for an outstanding season as the Rattlers finished second in the SWAC Eastern Division for the second consecutive year.
I want to thank Coach Willie Simmons, the coaches and the Rattler football team for finishing strong as Florida Classic Champions for the second year in a row with a 41-20 victory over our rivals Bethune-Cookman University,” said Simmons.
“I also want to thank Rattler Nation for your strong support for another great football season.
MORE RATTLERNEWS COVERAGE
Orlando’s Own:The Bohler Brothers of FAMU football return home to play the first and last Florida Classic together
shine time:FAMU football receiver Xavier Smith is a legend at Bragg Memorial Stadium
My last column:FAMU football worked a ‘classic’ performance to its advantage to leave its final impression | GThomas
A short summary of FAMU’s season
A promising season was almost derailed by a tumultuous start.
The Rattler absorbed 26 NCAA uncertified or ineligible rulings on the eve of the season opener against North Carolina, propelling them into the national spotlight.
This was followed by the program’s worst loss to an HBCU losing 59–3 to eventual SWAC East champion Jackson State.
When the smoke cleared, the Rattlers were 0-2.
FAMU haven’t lost since and led the table with nine consecutive wins to better position themselves for an overall FCS playoff bid.
But the selection committee decided that wasn’t enough for the Rattlers’ season to fight another week.
The program has not had a losing season since his arrival, as he embarked on a 15-game winning streak at Bragg Memorial Stadium, the second longest in the FCS after Montana State.
FAMU football has gone 32-12 in the Simmons era since 2018 with three straight nine win seasons.
Gerald Thomas III covers FAMU athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @3peatgee.
Follow the Tallahassee Democrat on social media at Tallahassee Democrat (Facebook), TallahasseeDemocrat (Instagram), and @TDOnline (Twitter)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tallahassee.com/story/sports/college/famu/2022/11/20/famu-football-rattlers-vote-playoff-postseason-appearance-fcs-swac-ncaa-hbcu-tallahassee-florida/10665226002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rattlers did not vote for a repeat appearance in the postseason
- Downs named Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist
- Evanston Salt CostsClimbing, a black comedy about municipal workers on the brink
- Daughter of tennis legend Nick Bollettieri shares difficult news
- Today’s earthquake: 56 dead and 300 injured in the Indonesia earthquake
- George Lois changed magazines and pop culture forever
- ESPN updates college football rankings after crazy week 12
- Indonesia earthquake leaves dozens dead, hundreds injured – BBC News
- Virginia Tech publishes indoor athletic schedule for 2023
- Djokovic defeats Ruud to win record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title
- Indonesian officials say the earthquake that struck the main island of Java has killed at least 14 people and injured 17 others.
- Oceanside U18 team capture the Cloverdale hockey tournament title