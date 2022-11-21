Rattlers did not vote for a repeat appearance in the postseason

Florida A&M’s football season is officially over.

The Rattlers (9-2, 7-1 SWAC) were omitted from the 24-team Football Championship Subdivision postseason bracket announced on ESPNU’s Selection Sunday broadcast.

The post-season roster decision comes a day after they beat rivals Bethune-Cookman 41-20 in the Florida Classic.

The team finished the regular season on a nine-game winning streak.

“Obviously (we) are very disappointed not to have been invited to the FCS playoffs,” FAMU coach Willie Simmons said on the Rattlers’ official Twitter account.

“My heart goes out to these young men, (they) fought for this program, did more than we ever asked for, and they did what it took on the football field to show that they deserved the chance to play for a national championship.”

Simmons again thanked the fans for their support, adding “this is the last time we want to see our young men shortchanged. We want to control our own destiny.”

FAMU last made the FCS playoffs a season ago, ending a 20-year drought before falling to Southeast Louisiana in the first round.

According to HeroSports.com, the Rattlers on the bubble were considered to earn a big bid.

The website cited FAMU’s 59-3 loss to Jackson State in the second game of the season and the strength of the schedule, which was ranked 76th nationally according to warrennolan.com.

Certainly, if your schedule isn’t as strong compared to the other teams we’re comparing you to, you’ll want to make sure you manage your schedule, FCS Selection Committee Chair Jermaine Truax told HBCU Gameday.

They (FAMU) certainly had a chance this year against Jackson State as a data point for the committee to look at and we did.

No HBCUs qualified for the postseason tournament.

South Dakota State and Sacramento State earned the top two seeds in the FCS playoffs.

Larry Robinson, president of Florida A&M University, Ph.D. expressed disappointment at the Rattlers being left out of the playoffs. He also thanks Simmons, coaches and players for an outstanding season as the Rattlers finished second in the SWAC Eastern Division for the second consecutive year.

I want to thank Coach Willie Simmons, the coaches and the Rattler football team for finishing strong as Florida Classic Champions for the second year in a row with a 41-20 victory over our rivals Bethune-Cookman University,” said Simmons.

“I also want to thank Rattler Nation for your strong support for another great football season.

A short summary of FAMU’s season

A promising season was almost derailed by a tumultuous start.

The Rattler absorbed 26 NCAA uncertified or ineligible rulings on the eve of the season opener against North Carolina, propelling them into the national spotlight.

This was followed by the program’s worst loss to an HBCU losing 59–3 to eventual SWAC East champion Jackson State.

When the smoke cleared, the Rattlers were 0-2.

FAMU haven’t lost since and led the table with nine consecutive wins to better position themselves for an overall FCS playoff bid.

But the selection committee decided that wasn’t enough for the Rattlers’ season to fight another week.

The program has not had a losing season since his arrival, as he embarked on a 15-game winning streak at Bragg Memorial Stadium, the second longest in the FCS after Montana State.

FAMU football has gone 32-12 in the Simmons era since 2018 with three straight nine win seasons.

