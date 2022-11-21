Buffs fall in quarters for The Cougars

PULLMAN, wash. The University of Colorado women’s volleyball fell to No. 25 in Washington state in four sets (20-25, 25-21, 19-25, 11-25) on Sunday afternoon.

The Buffs (18-10, 10-8 Pac-12) had a .197 attack percentage, below their season average of .249. Middle blocker Megan Hart led the team in attack percentage, hitting .450 with 11 kills from 26 attempts. The Cougars’ block added to Colorado’s offensive problems as WSU earned a total of 13 blocks.

The Cougars’ offense (21-8, 13-6 Pac-12) went full steam ahead throughout the game. WSU finished with a .373 attack percentage and three players racked up double-digit kills. Magda Jehlarova led the team with 16, Pia Timmer earned 15 and Laura Jansen scored 12.

Colorado’s last regular road game of the season takes place in Arizona on Wednesday before the Buffs head home to host Utah on Friday.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET ONE

The Buffs and the Cougars fought a fierce battle early in the set, and Lexi Hadrych gave the Buffs their first lead of the game with her third kill at 13-12. Colorado extended their lead to 15-13 as Washington State had a service error. The Cougars tied the score 15-15 before a kill by Katy Ryan retook the WSU lead 16-15. A block by Ryan and Weronika Wojdyla gave the Cougars even more leeway and forced CU to use their first timeout at 19-16. A pair of WSU errors brought the Buffs down to one run.

However, CU was unable to catch up to WSU as a few blocks put the Cougars up 22-18 and the Buffs called their second timeout. The break wasn’t enough for CU to get back on track, as Jehlarova got her team’s third straight solo block. A back row attack from Laura Jansen brought WSU to the set point, but Hadrych held off the WSU attack by one point. A Buff net violation gave WSU the set at 25-20.

SET TWO

The two teams were tied 3-3 when the Buffs challenged a “touch” call on Hadrych, but the original call was held to give the Cougars the lead 4-3. The Buffs took their first lead of the set from a Maya Tabron kill at 7-6.

The Buffs used their second challenge of the set on a Hart kill that was originally called out of bounds, but after review, the point went to CU, putting Colorado up 11-8. Brynna DeLuzio extended the CU lead to four on an ace that dribbled off the net’s tape and fell too short for WSU passers to pick up. Kelly Levaggi made her first kill to ensure Washington St. used their first set timeout at 17-12.

However, the momentum was all in the Buffs’ favor Katie Lougeay continued her service run and Hart’s crossover kill caused WSU to call their second timeout in a three-point span.

The Cougars rallied late in the set, but a Buff timeout and a Jill Schneggenburger off-speed kill ended WSU’s run at 23-18. Hadrych gave the Buffs their first set point with her 10th kill of the game, and got her 11th for CU to take the set 25-19.

SET THREE

The Cougars took an early 7-2 lead as Jehlarova earned three kills and the Buffs capitalized on their first timeout. WSU continued to apply pressure and extended their lead to 13-5. CU eventually halted the Cougars advance as Taylor Simpson went on a three-point service run, earning an ace during her time at the endline, to put the Buffs up 13-8.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to hold off WSU’s onslaught and the Cougars went 21-12 on Timmer’s 14th kill. Ryan’s sixth kill put WSU on set point at 24-14. The Buffs stopped WSU for several points, but another kill from Ryan gave the Cougars the set at 25-19.

SET FOUR

The teams battled point for point and tied at 4-4 before WSU pulled away and built a 10-6 lead. The Cougars continued their momentum and a block assist from Ryan and Jehlarova saw the Buffs take their first timeout at 14-8. WSU extended their lead even further and several Buff errors gave Washington State a match point at 24-11. A final kill by Jansen closed the game.

It was the only set where Colorado batted negative, as WSU held the Buffs to -.143 attack percentage.

QUOTE

Head coach Jesse Mahoney

On the match

“This is traditionally one of the toughest road trips for us. We played well on Friday and certainly didn’t react the way we would have liked against Washington State today, but they played really well. They’re a very big blocking team, and we didn’t pass well enough to making them vulnerable. But we will react and we have two more games where we feel we can compete and win.”