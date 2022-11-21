Why didn’t Tigers take the knee against Miami?





Clemson football has already won. It was 33-10 against Miami as the final seconds ticked down Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers had the first and first goal on the 1-yard line. Take a knee? Not with the backup attack out there. Not after the defense got the ball into Miami territory on a fumble caused by Trenton Simpson and a recovered ball by Tre Williams on the 36. The Tigers surrendered their final play to Kobe Pace, who scored with 16 seconds left to go. Pace had returned from an ankle injury and got his first touchdown since September 17 against Louisiana Tech. “I definitely wouldn’t kneel there,” said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. Those kids need to play. The exercise. They deserve to play. They need the chance. There’s no way we can judge Dietrick Pennington (freshman forward) if I don’t let him play. We kept it pretty simple and those kids, they went and hit it. No. 9 Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) ends the regular season at home Saturday (afternoon, ESPN) against South Carolina (7-4), coming off a shock upset, 63-38, of a Tennessee team that finished fifth was ranked in the College Football Playoff. Clemson will play in the ACC Championship on December 3 against North Carolina (9-2, 6-1), which will drop in the rankings due to a 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech. A problem:The problem that continues to plague Clemson’s football despite the easy win against Miami Defensive Leader:The Clemson Football defense also has a “quarterback” leader in Jeremiah Trotter Take away food:How Clemson’s football dominated Miami to finish undefeated in ACC Here are some answers to other questions as Clemson heads into his rivalry game and postseason: What is Clemson’s injury and illness situation? Clemson starting left guard Marcus Tate left with a knee injury, but the position was held by Mitchell Mayes. Mayes is the handy man of Clemson’s offensive line and has filled gaps on both guard and tackle. He was coming off a career-high 66 snaps against Louisville. I really didn’t notice much of him, Swinney said. So he does his job. Tate hurt his right knee, but Swinney said the MCL and ACL appeared to be intact. Freshman wide receiver Adam Randall suffered a broken hand, but is expected to wear protection and not miss a single game. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee didn’t play because he had strep throat. Pace was ready against Louisville, but saved an extra week to heal his high ankle sprain. Wide receiver Beaux Collins missed his second straight game with an injured shoulder. He had just made his first two catches in the previous three games. Who is Fielding Yost? Swinney made history and then had to look up some history. With his 40th home win at the same school, Swinney joined an exclusive club that included only Bear Bryant, Darrell Royal and Fielding Yost. Do I know Fielding Yost? said Swinney, looking around for help. … I’ll have to look those up. Bryant (Alabama) and Royal (Texas) had their heyday in the 1970s. Yost had his first day in the 1870s. His father fought in the Civil War. Yost was a school teacher and worked on old fields in West Virginia. He began coaching with Ohio Wesleyan in 1897 and ended up leading Michigan for 25 years. During his early days there, 1901 to 1905, his teams outscored their opponents, 2,821 to 42. The Wolverines’ offense was dubbed Point-A-Minute. Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.

