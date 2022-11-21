Georgia preferred to blow out Georgia Tech during college football’s so-called Rivalry Week





Georgia football is getting a break from the cold weather and a grueling SEC schedule, with Georgia Tech coming to town as a 33-point underdog. Coach Kirby Smart has won four in a row in what has become a lopsided streak, with UGA winning 17 of the last 20. The Bulldogs have won by a 45-8.75 average over the past four years, including last season’s 45-0 romp in Atlanta. The extended forecast for Sanford Stadium this Saturday calls for 60-degree weather and sunny skies as Smart’s senior class looks to set a school record for most wins by a senior group in the afternoon kickoff (TV: ESPN) in Athens. RELATED: Georgia Tech finds sting, upsetting Tar Heels in Chapel Hill I don’t know much about them, Smart said Saturday night after his team secured their No. 1 ranking with a 16-6 win in Kentucky. Obviously we broke them a lot in the off season. I respect the rivalry. Key spent three years with Alabama (2016-2018) coaching the Tides offensive line before coming to Georgia Tech with Collins as assistant head coach and game coordinator in addition to his offensive line duties. I have a lot of respect for Brent, said Smart. I know Brent well, I’ve known him for a long time. The Yellow Jackets will play for bowl eligibility and want to play in the postseason for the first time since the 2018 team went 7-6 and lost to Minnesota 34-10 in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs hope to avoid the outcome they had in 2019 when D’Andre Swift suffered a shoulder injury against Georgia Tech and then freshman George Pickens was ejected after a scuffle. Swift was limited and Pickens was suspended for the first half of the SEC Championship Game against LSU the following week, losing 37-10. This will be Georgia’s first time hosting Georgia Tech in Athens since 2020. That season’s game was canceled due to the SEC restricting the regular season to conference games due to the Covid pandemic. Other SEC betting rules released on Sunday: State of Mississippi at Ole Miss (-3) Arkansas (-5) in Missouri Florida in the state of Florida (-9) South Carolina at Clemson (-16) Louisville in Kentucky (-3) Maroon in Alabama (-21) LSU (-9) at Texas A&M Tennessee (-14) at Vanderbilt

