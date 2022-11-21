Stanford Announces 2023 Schedule – Stanford University Athletics





STANFORD, California Stanford reached Omaha in each of the past two seasons and unveiled its 2023 schedule on Monday. The current 50-game slate includes Pac-12 home series against Oregon State, Utah, Washington, UCLA and Arizona. Stanford reached Omaha in each of the past two seasons and unveiled its 2023 schedule on Monday. The current 50-game slate includes Pac-12 home series against Oregon State, Utah, Washington, UCLA and Arizona. With a strong non-conference schedule, the Cardinal will visit Cal State Fullerton for a three-game series to open the year, host Rice in a three-game set, travel to national runner-up Oklahoma in 2022 for four games, and Texas welcome Tech to The Farm for two games in April. Following the tradition of opening the season against the Titans, Stanford will play at Goodwin Field on February 17 to begin the 2023 campaign. The Cardinal will get a glimpse of its first Pac-12 opponent in just game four of the year when it hosts California for the home opener in non-conference play on Feb. 21. That game with Cal kicks off an eight-game homestand for the Cardinal with three games against Rice (February 24-26) and CSU Bakersfield (March 3-5), and the first of a home-and-home game against Santa Clara (March 7). ). Pac-12 play kicks off March 10 when the Cardinal travels to Los Angeles to face USC. After the series with the Trojans, Stanford returns to The Farm to host Pac-12 foes Oregon State (March 17-19) and Utah (March 25-27). The big game with Oklahoma kicks off March 30, kicking off a streak of 10 road games in 12 games for the Cardinal. After the four games with Oklahoma, Stanford will visit rivals California (April 6-8) and Oregon (April 14-16) to play a two-game set at home against Texas Tech (April 10-11). A weekday clash with Sacramento State is scheduled for April 18 at Sunken Diamond before Washington (April 21-23), California (April 25) and UCLA (April 28-30) all visit Stanford. The Pac-12 schedule continues with a road series at Arizona State (May 5-7) before Santa Clara makes the short trip to Stanford on May 9 for its final non-conference regular season game. draws Arizona (May 12-14) before the Cardinal travels to Washington State on May 18 to close out the regular season book. The Pac-12 announced a format change for the 2023 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament earlier this year, expanding the field to nine teams and switching to pool games. There will be three teams in each pool, with each team playing two matches in pool play. The 2023 tournament is scheduled for May 23-27 at Scottsdale Stadium, moving the tournament to Tuesday through Saturday. Stanford, which won the inaugural Pac-12 Baseball Tournament a year ago, is entering its sixth season under Clarke and Elizabeth Nelson’s director of baseball David Escher . Esquer was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year and ABCA West Region Coach of the Year after leading Stanford to the 2022 Pac-12 regular season title and a second straight finish in the College World Series. Place a deposit now to join Stanford Baseball all season at Sunken Diamond! A $25 deposit per seat ensures that you are contacted before the subscriptions go on sale to the general public! For the most up-to-date schedule and information, visit GoStanford.com/bsb, as times, dates and opponents are subject to change.

