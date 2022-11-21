Pozaric and Litvak Secure NWPC Awards; Three named First-Team All-Conference







Nicole Maloney Roko Pozaric was named NWPC Player of the Year

PRINCETON The No. 8 men’s water polo team had three players named Northeast Water Polo Conference, the first team of all conferences, while Roko Pozaric and Dustin Litvak deserved major awards, the Collegiate Water Polo Association announced. Pozaric was named the conference’s Player of the Year as he garnered all-conference first-team awards. The sophomore led the team with 59 goals, 46 steals and 85 sprint wins. He also added 37 helpers and 33 drawn feces. He scored in every game he played except three, contributing to 18 multi-goal appearances. His signature game was a performance with four goals, two assists and five steals in a win over No. 8 UC Santa Barbara. This is Pozaric’s second time being the first-team all-conference. Keller Maloney picked up his second award for all first team conferences and third award for all conferences overall. The senior was Princeton’s pace with 99 points and 48 assists while racking up 51 goals. Maloney also grabbed 44 drawn throws and 34 steals for the Tigers. He had 16 multi-goal games and 14 multi-assist appearances. He had four consecutive hat-tricks in California vs. LMU, No. 17 Santa Clara, Fresno Pacific, No. 16 California Baptist and vs. No. 3 Stanford. Antonio Knez was 13-3 this season with 171 saves and a .546 save percentage for 13 assists and 11 steals. His best moments of the season are 18 stops vs. No. 12 UC Irvine and 19 saves at No. 20 St. Francis Brooklyn. This is his second all-conference honor. Litvak was named NWPC Coach of the Year for the second season in a row. Princeton tied the program record with 26 wins and is currently on a 12-game winning streak, the third-longest in program history. The Tigers’ 384 goals are the second most ever by a Princeton team. The Tigers’ best win of the season was an 11–10 decision over No. 3 Stanford, the team’s first-ever victory over the Cardinal. Princeton welcomes Fordham into the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at noon on Saturday

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goprincetontigers.com/news/2022/11/21/mens-water-polo-pozaric-and-litvak-secure-nwpc-honors-three-named-first-team-all-conference.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos