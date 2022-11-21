Ziegler earns consecutive Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week Honors





NEWPORT NEWS, Va. Laura Ziegler has been named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week in consecutive weeks, the convention bureau announced Monday afternoon. The freshman continued her strong start to the season, averaging 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in the 2-0 week for the Hawks, who are making their first 4-0 start of the season since the season 2017/18, only the third time reaching that mark in the Cindy Griffin era and eighth in program history. The Danish forward started the week in her first Big 5 game against Penn, recording 11 points and a team-best eight rebounds in over 33 minutes of action. Ziegler knocked down an early career-best three triples in the win, shooting over 40% from behind the arc. In the Hawks’ first road game of the season, Ziegler went into SEC territory and nearly secured her first career double-double. Ziegler finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, adding two blocks, two assists and a steal to the win over Vanderbilt. The win turned out to be the first since defeating the Commodores in 1989, while Saint Joseph’s recorded its first victory over an SEC foe and a Power 5 team since defeating Georgia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 23, 2014 . Ziegler averages 11.0 points and 8.0 rebounds on the season, scoring in double figures in three of the first four games, while leading the Hawks in rebounding in all four games. The rookie makes it two Rookie of the Week awards in two attempts, clinching last week’s opening season accolades. The Hawks return to the Hagan Arena on Wednesday, November 23 to take on Big 5 foe Temple. The game is ready for action with a 5pm tip and can be watched on ESPN+.

