No. 7 men’s midweek series hockey set featuring Alaska









UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The 7th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions take a break from Big Ten Conference action as they host the Alaska Nanooks for a Tuesday-Wednesday affair ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. FOLLOW THE ACTION

Dates: Tuesday November 22 | Wednesday Nov 23

Place: Pegula Ice Arena | University Park, Pa.

Time: Tues: 7pm | WED: 5 p.m

Tickets: Tuesday | Wednesday

Streaming Video: Tuesday | Wednesday

Listen: tuesday | Wednesday

Live Stats: Live statistics

Game Notes: Penn state THIS WEEK’S MATCH This week marks just the fourth and fifth meeting ever between the two programs and the first series in over three years dating back to October 17-18, 2019. The two teams split that series, each earning a shutout victory over the other with Penn State take game one 7-0 and Alaska bounced back for a 4-0 win of their own the next night. The Nanooks lead the all-time series 2-1-0, as they also secured a 4-3 victory in Alaska on October 18, 2014. This series was originally scheduled for the 2020-21 season.

Senior Tyler Graton opened the scoring with his first collegiate goal for his first run against Alaska as part of that 7-0 victory three seasons ago as six current Nittany Lions appeared in the lineup that weekend with five points recorded in the 7-0 victory as Paul DeNapels also added a goal and seniors Kevin Wall , Connor MacEachern and Connor McMenamin each had one assist.

opened the scoring with his first collegiate goal for his first run against Alaska as part of that 7-0 victory three seasons ago as six current Nittany Lions appeared in the lineup that weekend with five points recorded in the 7-0 victory as also added a goal and seniors , and each had one assist. For the Nanooks, only four current players made the trip to Hockey Valley three seasons ago.

Alaska is true head coach Guy Gadowsky got his start in Division I coaching and where he racked up 68 of his 356 career wins from 1999-2004. In his career against his former teams (Alaska and Princeton), Gadowsky has a record of 3-3-1 (3-1-0 at the Pegula Ice Arena).

got his start in Division I coaching and where he racked up 68 of his 356 career wins from 1999-2004. In his career against his former teams (Alaska and Princeton), Gadowsky has a record of 3-3-1 (3-1-0 at the Pegula Ice Arena). Alaska has struggled to find the back of the net this season with just 26 goals in 12 games, while the Nanooks have averaged just 2.17 goals per game this season, ranking 50th in the nation. However, the Nanooks have allowed just 28 goals at a clip of 2.33 per game to rank 11th in the nation.

Offensively, the Nittany Lions have scored 55 goals to rank third in the nation, while averaging 3.93 goals per game to rank them fourth in the nation.

Both teams fare much better in the opening game of the series as Alaska is 4-1-1 in series openers versus just 1-4-1 in the second game of a series. Penn State is undefeated in the opening game of a series this year with a perfect 7-0-0 record, while going 4-3-0 in series finals, including three straight losses. EXPLORE ALASKA Going into the week 5-5-2 of the year, the Nanooks managed a win and a tie against RPI last weekend. Alaska has only been swept once this season against Michigan Tech on Oct. 13-14, 2-0 and 6-2, every other series they’ve played has resulted in at least one win.

This week’s series concludes an eight straight road race series for Alaska as they will return to the Last Frontier on December 9-10 for a rivalry series with Alaska-Anchorage.

Alaska returned two of his top-5 scorers from last season and 6 of his top-10, including leading scorer Brady Risk who posted 24 points on 10 goals and 14 assists last season. Garrett Pyke is also back for the Nanooks after leading the team with 16 assists and adding four goals for 20 points. Pyke again leads the Nanooks this season with eight points to one goal and seven assists in 12 games. Jonny Sorenson, a transfer from Minnesota, leads the team with five goals, while Harrison Israels and Matt Koethe added four goals each.

Holy Cross transfer Matt Radomsky has started all 12 games between the pipes for Alaska this season, posting a 5-5-2 record with a 2.22 goals conceded average and a .900 save percentage. Radomsky’s GAA is tied for 20th nationally.

The Nanook PK has been strong to start the season in 26th place nationally with 82 percent, but with only 12.8 percent, the powerplay ranks 52nd out of 62 teams.

Alaska has scored three or more goals in a game on only four occasions this season, including both games over the weekend against RPI. SIZZING SARLO Junior Christian Sarlo has found his groove by recording six of his seven points this season over the past three weekends with three goals and three assists, including his first multi-point game of the season on Saturday against Michigan State.

has found his groove by recording six of his seven points this season over the past three weekends with three goals and three assists, including his first multi-point game of the season on Saturday against Michigan State. His line with classmates Xander Lamppa and Tyler Paquette has played to the true identity of Penn State Hockey by being tough on pucks and going to the foul areas and the trio has produced 19 points on eight goals and 11 assists in its eight conference games. PARKING INFORMATION As with last season, parking for Penn State men’s ice hockey games at the Pegula Ice Arena is available two hours prior to game time at the following locations: Stadium West, Jordan East, and Porter North.

There is no charge for those customers who have a valid Penn State parking permit.

Prepaid parking is available through the ParkMobile app for $5.50 until midnight the night before the event or $10 the day of the event. Seasonal parking packages are also available for $100 through October 6.

For men’s hockey games that overlap with Bryce Jordan Center events, payment on the day of the event can be as high as $30 for those without a license or prepayment. There are also $1 per hour parking options available on the East Deck for most games.

ParkMobile prepayment availability ends at 11:59 PM the night before each event. Events cannot be selected on site after that time and payment must then be made on site upon arrival to the event parking staff (cash only). NEXT ONE Returning to the Big Ten, Penn State closes out the six-game homestand with a series against the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 2-3. For more information on the 2022-23 season, presented by the Penn State Bookstore: Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men’s hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

