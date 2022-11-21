Dillingham Named Broyles Award Semi-Finalist





LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been announced as one of 15 semifinalists for the 2022 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coach. Dillingham is one of three Pac-12 coaches to be named semifinalists, along with Washington’s Ryan Grubb and USC’s Shaun Nua. He is the third Oregon assistant coach to ever be named a semifinalist, and the first since Andy Avalos in 2019. Gary Crowton (2005) is the only UO coach ever to be named a Broyles Award finalist. In his first season with Oregon, Dillingham has led one of the nation’s most explosive offenses and helped quarterback Bo Nix fight his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation. Oregon ranks third nationally in total offense (511.2 YPG) and fourth in scoring offense (40.2 PPG), and the Ducks are one of only three teams to score over 40 points at least eight times this season to score. UO is also one of only two teams (Ohio State) in the top 20 nationally in both rushing offense (12th, 223.0 YPG) and passing offense (18th, 288.2 YPG). The Ducks rank second in the FBS in first downs per game (26.9) and are tied for fifth in plays over 10 yards (203). Nix was phenomenal for the Ducks after he switched from Auburn to reunite with Dillingham, who was his offensive coordinator in 2019 as a true freshman. Nix is ​​tied for the FBS lead with 40 total touchdowns, and his 14 rushing touchdowns rank first among all Pac-12 players and lead all FBS quarterbacks. The quarterback leads the nation with a 72.2 completion percentage and he is one of only three FBS QBs with at least 3,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards. Nix is ​​also one of only three players to have double-digit touchdowns this season, both passing and rushing, and he is the only quarterback with three games of three rushing TDs. Nix ranks eighth nationally in total yards per game (324.5) and third in total yards per game (8.52). Dillingham’s offense was protected by the country’s best offensive line, leading the country with only three sacks allowed. Oregon is the only team in the country to have given up fewer than seven sacks this season. Oregon has rushed six times for at least 200 yards with three 300-yard performances, and the trio of Bucky Irving (2nd, 6.59), Nix (5th, 6.28) and Noah Whittington (10th, 5.99) stand all in the top 10 in the Pac-12 in yards apiece. Receiver Troy Franklin also enjoyed a career year in his first season with Dillingham, finishing sixth in the Pac-12 with a team-high 789 receiving yards on 48 catches with seven touchdowns. Oregon’s tight ends have seen a surge in production under Dillingham and the Ducks are one of only five teams to have a touchdown from four different tight ends, and they rank third in the nation with in a total of 11 touchdowns from the tight end group.

