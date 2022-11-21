Fencing beats Ohio State’s top five at Elite Invitational





PHILADELPHIA – The North Carolina fencing team traveled to the Elite Invitational hosted by the University of Pennsylvania this weekend. The men’s team finished the weekend with a 1-3 overall record and the women’s team 2-2. The Tar Heels faced off against some of the best teams in the country on Saturday, with each team fencing four top ten opponents. The Tar Heels were able to start the weekend with a pair of wins over Ohio State’s top five. The men’s team relieved No. 3 Ohio State’s upset by a score of 15–12. Those Xavier Hilbert and Saber’s Nicky Wind were the standouts for the Heels in this statement win, each going 3-0 in their fights. Epee and saber were both dominant as weapon groups, winning 7-2 and 6-3. The No. 14 women’s team caused an upset of their own in the first round, beating the No. 5 Buckeyes 15-12. Women’s saber carried the team to victory, winning their arms group 7-2. Senior captain Abigale Parker was the star of the show for the Heels, going 3-0 in the first round. “We start to believe a little bit more each time we go out and compete,” Head Coach said Matt right . “This is something we can do, this is something we are capable of. We will continue to get pieces to build and make those steps.” In the second round, the Tar Heels faced eighth-ranked hosts, Penn. The Quakers proved too much for Carolina, topping the men 18-9 and the women 16-11. Redshirt sophomore Sophia Kovacs was the bright spot for the Heels in the loss, winning all three of her games. The Carolina women faced No. 1 Princeton in round three and fell 20-7. The men also fell to Princeton, losing to the No. 5 Tigers 19-8. In the fourth round, the Heels faced Notre Dame in their first ACC game of the season. The men’s team was competitive all the way against the No. 1 Fighting Irish, eventually losing the game 16–11. Men’s épée managed to dominate the reigning champions by beating them 7-2. Both Eli Lippman and Nathan Paolini won 3-0 against the Fighting Irish. “(Men’s epee) rely on each other to get themselves in the zone, get calm and get focused. They’re extremely coachable. They take criticism very well and stay true to their game. They’re willing to not only look at me listen, but their teammates,” said Jednak. The women’s team was able to grab their second win of the day in the final round by beating UC San Diego 14-13. Sophia Kovacs and Sophia Molho were the main reasons behind Tar Heels’ final round success, both going 3-0. The men’s team fell 19-8 to No. 12 UCSD in their final game. Sophia Kovacs was the player of the weekend for the women’s fencing team, going 9-3 in all her bouts. Kovacs improves to 20-10 in double periods this season, the team’s best record. Eli Lippman was the best player on the men’s team strips this weekend. The reigning ACC men’s épée champion finished the weekend 8-4. The Elite Invitational was the last meeting of the fall campaign. The Carolina fencing team returns to action on January 6 at the North American Cup in January.

