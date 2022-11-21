Lacrosse inks 10 to 2023 class





GREENVILLE, NC East Carolina lacrosse team has signed 10 players to their 2023 recruiting class, head coach Amanda Moore announced Monday. “We are thrilled to welcome these ten future pirates and their families to our program,” said Moore. “They have all made a significant impact on their high school and club teams and we look forward to what they will contribute to our team’s future.” Bella Askey – Midfield – Forest Hill, Md. – Notre Dame preparation Bella was a Nike 120 invite, a member of the Maryland national tournament team, and a member of the WPLL Futures Maryland team. She is also a varsity captain for both her lacrosse team and her cross country team. Sarah Goodison – Attack – Forest Hill, Maryland – Notre Dame Prep Sarah is a three-year varsity player for Notre Dame Prep. She is a two-time UA 150 Selectee and played for team Maryland on American Select. Sarah was also the lead producer for her top 20 club team. Gianna Gentile – Defense – West Islip, NY – West Islip High School Gianna is a three-year starter who received an all-county award for her defensive play. Gianna was also a finalist for Freshman Defenseman of the Year and led her high school team in turnovers caused last year. Mack Hand – Keeper -Springfield, Pa. – Cardinal O’Hara High School Mack is an All-Catholic and All-Delco goaltender and Pasla gets all the academic credit. In her sophomore year, Mack posted a 58% serve average with 119 saves off 205 shots. Last year, Mack had an equally impressive 48% save average with 84 saves on 173 shots. Riley Matthiesen – Assault – Eldersburg, Maryland – Liberty High School Riley is a three-year varsity starter and two-time state champion. Named U.S. Lacrosse Player of the Week, she has recorded over 90 goals and 50 assists throughout her career. Raleigh Speed ​​- Attack -Alexandria, Va. – St Agnes School Raleigh enters her senior year with an ISL 2022 League Championship and a 2021 State Championship to her name. Raleigh is a threat all over the field, scoring, passing and drawing. Grace Moore – Midfielder -Richmond, Va. – Douglas S. Freeman High School Grace is a two-time Class 5 State Champion. She has been named a first-team all-region, first-team all-metro, and second-team all-state honoree. Grace has just under 100 career goals and over 100 draws. Skyler Blanton – Midfield – Warwick, NY – Warwick Valley High School Skyler is a first-team player entering her senior year with over 80 goals and nearly 100 career assists. Skyler was Section Champion in 2021 and also played on the US Select Downstate team last summer. Kirra Coufal – Defense -Manchester, Maryland-Manchester Valley High School Kirra has been a varsity starter with Manchester Valley for three years now and was named captain during her junior year. Kirra was named an Under Armor underclassmen All American and has proven to be a defender who can do anything. Grace McCarthy – Attack/Draw -Northport, NY -Northport High School As a freshman, Grace was named a finalist for freshman forward of the year and was a member of the New York State championship team. Since her freshman year, Grace has been a state finalist and named player for all tournaments and all divisions. In addition to all the other accolades and stats, she is also a dominant force in the draw. While fans will have to wait a while to see these 10 future Pirates on the field, keep an eye out for the announcement of the 2023 lacrosse schedule coming soon.

