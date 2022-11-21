Berry again named a Military Bowl 3M Vote Scholar-Athlete

Miles Berry

East Carolina University linebackera senior majoring in technology management, has been named a Military Bowl 3M STEM Scholar-Athlete for the second consecutive year.

Berry, who hails from Greensboro, North Carolina, is fifth on the team with 49 tackles (25 solo) while adding three sacks (-26 yards) and 3.5 TFLs (-27 yards). He is tied for second with Tegan Wilk in pass breakups (four) and has added one forced fumble in his 11 games. Berry graduated with his bachelor’s degree in industrial distribution and logistics in December 2021 and is a two-time American Athletics Conference All-Academic selection.

“The Military Bowl 3M STEM Scholar-Athlete Program once again shines a light on a remarkable group of student-athletes,” said Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck. “These young men are leaders on and off the field, rising to the challenges of rigorous course work and helping their teams every Saturday.”

The Military Bowl 3M STEM Scholar-Athlete Program honors one football player at each university who is a member of the ACC and the American Athletic Conference, the two conferences represented in the Military Bowl college football game. These players study STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, math) and/or aspire to a STEM career.

“3M is pleased to recognize these outstanding students who are pursuing degrees in STEM-related fields,” said Skip Driessen, director of 3M Government Markets. “We know how hard these learned athletes have worked on the field and in the classroom and look forward to their continued success.”

This year’s Military Bowl, hosted by Peraton, to benefit the USO, matches teams from the ACC and American Athletic Conference on Wednesday, December 28, starting at 2 p.m. ET and airing on ESPN. Tickets are on sale now. Proceeds from the Bowl benefit the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s sanctuary for the wounded, sick, and wounded military personnel, their families, and caregivers.