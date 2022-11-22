Dragons Open Gulf Coast Showcase vs UT Arlington

Monday, November 21, 2022 – 5:00 PM

Hertz Arena – Estero, Fla.

ESTERO, Fla. – The Drexel men’s basketball team kicks off Monday night at 5 p.m. with the Gulf Coast Showcase against UT Arlington. The three-day tournament at the Hertz Arena includes eight high schools. The 2022-2023 men’s basketball season is presented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker’s Local 98.

The Dragons opened the year by winning two of their first three games at the Daskalakis Athletic Center. Drexel defeated Arcadia 85-45 on Friday. Lamar Oden Jr. and Garfield Turner each had double-doubles as the Dragons had a chance to get minutes from all their new faces. Monday is the first of three games in three days at the Gulf Coast Showcase. The winner of the Drexel-UT Arlington game will face either Northern Kentucky or Florida Gulf Coast.

About UT Arlington

The Mavericks are 2-2 after falling to Nevada on Friday. UTA has won against two non-Division I schools and has losses against two regular NCAA teams in the state of Nevada and Oklahoma. They rank in the top-10 nationally in in rebounds per game and in free throw attempts. The Mavericks have seven players who average between 7.5 points and 11 points per game. Taj Anderson leads the way with 10.5 points per game.

Against the Gulf Coast Field

The Dragons have only played three teams in the field. They have never faced UT Arlington, their first-round opponent. Drexel has a 2-0 record against both Florida Gulf Coast and ECU. The Dragons are 2-1 against East Carolina. Drexel head coach Zak Spiker has not met any of the teams in the field as head coach of the Dragons.

Forecasts for the pre-season

The CAA’s preseason pollsters selected the Dragons for seventh place in 2022-23. Towson was the overwhelming favorite, receiving 12 of 13 first place votes. The Dragons were picked up just behind Northeastern. Drexel Jr Amara Williams was a Second Team All-CAA preseason pick. He had an outstanding second year, averaging 9.5 points and 7.3 rebounds. Williams also led the league in blocked shots with 57.

The Captains

This season’s captains are Lamar Oden Jr. , Size Okros and Coletran Washington . Oden is one of the team’s emotional leaders who should play more of a role this season. Okros is one of Drexel’s all-time leaders in career 3-point percentage, despite being hampered by injuries over the past two years. Washington, a fifth-year student-athlete, is another sharpshooter from deep. He led the CAA as a freshman with a 3-point percentage.

Drexel from the center

Drexel head coach Zak Spiker ‘s teams are known for their 3-point shooting. Last season, Drexel shot .346 from long range and led the league in shooting .374 from deep in conference games. This season, DU opened the year with seven of 22 long range shots. However, the Dragons are only going 22-for-79 in their first three games (.279). The Dragons return with three regulars who shot better than 35 percent a year ago. Lamar Oden fired .435 from deep and sank 27 treys. Size Okros was a 39 percent shooter from long range and ranks fifth on Drexel’s career 3-point percentage list. Coletran Washington made a team-best 42 3-pointers last season and led the CAA in 3-point shooting as a freshman.

At the DAC

Drexel has been a tough team at the DAC over the past few years. Last season, Drexel was 8-4 at home. The Dragons have a 22-12 record at home over the last three seasons. They have a winning record at the DAC in five consecutive seasons. Overall, Spiker has a 46-32 score with the DAC in his seventh season at the school.

The road is not that bad

Drexel had his best season on the road in quite some time in 2021-2022. Spiker’s team won five CAA road games, which was the most for a Drexel team since the team won five road games from 2011-2012. Drexel’s six overall road wins were the most since the team won six games from 2014–15. The Dragons defeated Saint Joseph’s on the road, snapping a nine-game losing streak at Hawk Hill. It was Drexel’s first win on the Saint Joseph campus since the 1977-78 season.

Players in the pros

Since 2000-01, the Dragons have signed more than 30 players to professional contracts. Former players still active include Damion Lee of the Phoenix Suns. Other players still active are Austin Williams, Tramaine Isabell, Samme Givens, Melik Martin. Frantz Massenat, Dartaye Ruffin, Chaz Crawford, Kazembe Abif, Frank Elegar and Trevor John.

All in the family

Drexel has had a number of players whose families have been involved in college and professional sports. Junior Lamar Oden Jr. is the second cousin of Greg Oden, a second-team All-American at Ohio State and the first overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. Both freshmen Terrence Butlers sisters played college basketball, one at JMU and one at Syracuse. Jamie Bergen’s father played professionally in the Netherlands. Shane Blakeneys grandfather and uncle both played with Cheyney. His uncle, Charles Kirkland, was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks. from Justin Moore father, Malik Moore, starred in Temple.

Tran is back

from Drexel Coletran Washington is back for its fifth year. The Western Pennsylvania guard played well last season and will complete his eligibility this season. Washington shot 41 percent from center in CAA games last season and 36 percent overall. He is a 37 percent career shooter from behind the arc and led the league as a freshman. This year, Washington will not only be counted on to get shots, but to emerge as the leader for a young Drexel team. He started the season with 15 points against Old Dominion.

Big man in the middle

Amara Williams quietly became one of the top big men in the CAA last season. Williams played sparingly as a freshman, but emerged as a dominant force in the paint. The six-foot-tall forward led the CAA in blocked shots and was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 9.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and had six double-doubles. Williams shot .521 from the floor. He picked up his seventh career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds against Old Dominion and followed that up with 20 points against Penn.

Lots of new faces

Fans will need to check out the game schedule early this year to get to know all the new student-athletes on this year’s team. There will be 10 new faces appearing for the first time in the Blue and Gold. Jamie Bergen’s , Yam Butler and Garfield Turner his freshman transfers for Coach Spiker. The Dragons have four freshmen on their roster this year. Shane Blakeney , Cole Hargrove , Kobe MaGee and Justin Moore all get the chance to contribute this season. Drexel also added three walk-ons Hubert Bayigamba , Max Davis and Maximus Fuentes .

Myerscough connection

Size Okros and Amara Williams were teammates before coming to Drexel. Okros, now a senior, and Williams, a junior, attended Myerscough College in England. Okros was a major factor in Drexel’s CAA Championship run. He finished the year in the top 10 in the CAA in 3-point percentage. Okros enters his fourth year as one of the top sharpshooters in Drexel history. He is tied for fifth all-time in career 3-point percentage. Williams is one of the most improved players in the CAA. He was an All-CAA Second Team pick this preseason after being named the 2022 CAA Defensive Player of the Year.

In the community

Drexel has been active in the West Philadelphia community in recent years. The team organized a jacket ride that has become an annual event. Members of the team were part of the Vidas Field Day held at Vidas Field on Halloween. The event brought more than 100 children from a nearby local elementary school to a field day of games and lunch with members of SAAC and several Drexel teams. Head coach Zak Spiker has been involved since he arrived on campus. He was named the winner of the 2021 Lindy Center for Civic Engagement Award. He received the Staff Award for Campus and Community Engagement from the Lindy Center, becoming the only Drexel coach to win the award. It goes to one member of staff each year who demonstrates the principles of good campus or community partnership in their endeavors, regardless of their university role. Spiker was a vocal supporter and helped raise funds for the creation of the Center for Black Culture.

Milestones

Coletran Washington

*Has 104 career 3-pointers and is 10 away from the all-time top 20 in his career at DU

Amara Williams

* Needs 31 blocked shots to tie with Samme Givens for 10th on Drexel’s career list

Size Okros

*Has 106 career 3-pointers and is eight away from being in the all-time top 20 in his career at DU

* Is two assists shy of 100 in his career

Success in the classroom

Drexel student-athletes also perform well in the classroom. The Dragons averaged 3.26 points last semester. It was the ninth consecutive semester that the men’s basketball team achieved at least a 3.0 average.

Present sponsor

International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker’s Local 98 is the presenting sponsor for the 2022-23 Drexel Men’s Basketball Season. IBEW Local 98 is a proud supporter of Drexel Athletics and Drexel University for the third straight season.