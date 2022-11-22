Football closes out 2022 season in San Jose State





HONOLULU The University of Hawai’i football team will look to finish the 2022 season on a high note with a Mountain West game against San Jose State Saturday, November 26 at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California. The Dick Tomey Legacy The trophy is on the line as the Rainbow Warriors (3-9, 2-5 MW) try to regain possession after the Spartans (6-4, 4-3) won their last two games, both in Honolulu. UH has won its last three meetings in San Jose, including a five-overtime thriller in the final game in 2018. HAWAI’I (3-9, 2-5 MW) vs. SAN JOSÉ STATE (6-4, 4-3 MW) Date | Time Saturday, November 26, 2022 | 12:30pm PT / 10:30am HT Location | Stadium San Jose, California | CEFCU Stadium (30,456) Television Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Rich Miano (analyst). Rob DeMello, Kawika Hallums and Jordan Helle host the show before, during halftime and after the game. Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play) and Mark Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Island of Hawaii), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez present “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 8:30am HT. Stream audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii App Live statistics HawaiiAthletics. com Game notes Hawaii| SJSU| mountain west Social media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB| @RainbowWarriorsFootball |Facebook HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG

General record: 3-9(1st season)

MW record: 2-5 SERIES VERSUS THE STATE OF SAN JOSÉ

Series information: UH leads 22-21-1

In Honolulu: SJSU leads 15-13

In San Jose: UH leads 9-6-1 GAME STORYLINES The teams close out the regular season by playing for the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy, which was created in memory of the legendary head coach of both programs who passed away in May 2019. San José State has held the trophy since 2020.

Tomey coached UH for 10 seasons from 1977-86, compiling a 63-46-3 record and spent a season as the special teams coordinator in 2011. He is a member of the school’s Sports Circle of Honor. Tomey coached SJSU for five seasons, including a nine-win campaign in 2006.

The Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy is one of four rivalry trophies for which UH regularly plays. UH recaptured the Island Showdown Trophy against UNLV last week.

UH leads the all-time series with San Jose State, 22-21-1. The teams have played every year since 1996 with the exception of 2012.

The teams have played in Honolulu for the past three years, including during the 2020 COVID season in which the Spartans were considered the “home team”.

The Spartans have won the final two games in the series, including a 17-13 win last season over Ching Complex, which was played without fans due to COVID restrictions.

UH has won its last three games at CEFCU Stadium, including a memorable five-overtime win (44-41) in 2018. The Warriors also won in 2016 (34-17) and 2014 (13-0). The last defeat in San José was in 2011 (28-27).

The road team has won seven of the last nine meetings and ten of the last fourteen.

UH (3-9, 2-5 MW) snapped a four-game losing streak last week in Honolulu with a 31-25 victory over UNLV. At the victory, Braden Schager threw three touchdowns while Dedrick Parson rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown.

threw three touchdowns while rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown. San Jose State (6-4, 4-3) fell for the second straight after a 35-31 loss to Utah State last week in Logan, Utah.

UH ends its regular season on the road for the second straight year and fourth time since 2014. Hawai’i won in 2018 (in San Diego State) and 2021 (in Wyoming) and lost in 2014 (in Fresno State) .

The Spartans are 5-0 at home this season while UH is 0-5 on the road.

A loss at the hands of Hawaiʻi would give UH its first 10-loss season since 2015 (3-10). UH has four 10-loss seasons in program history.

Linebacker Logan Taylor is the first UH player to record double-digit tackles in five consecutive games since Jahlani Tavai in 2017 and his 64 tackles during that stretch are the most by a UH player since Solomon Elimimian (68) in 2007.

is the first UH player to record double-digit tackles in five consecutive games since Jahlani Tavai in 2017 and his 64 tackles during that stretch are the most by a UH player since Solomon Elimimian (68) in 2007. SJSU quarterback Chevan Cordeiro started 23 career games for the 2018-21 Rainbow Warriors and is the only quarterback in program history to pass for 6,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a career. #HawaiiFB

