Bryce Baringer named semifinalist for Ray Guy Award

21-11-2022 16:36:00

EAST LANSING, Mich. The Augusta Sports Council announced that Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer has been named one of 10 semi-finalists for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the top collegiate gambler in the country. Baringer, who is ranked No. 1 in the FBS in punting for seven consecutive weeks, continues to lead the country with his 48.4-yard punt average. MSU also leads the FBS in net punting (45.0 yard average) as Baringer has only three touchbacks

this season while placing 20 of his 45 punts (44 percent) in the 20, including eight in the 10. The sixth-year graduate senior also has 21 punts over 50 yards (47 percent), third in the Big Ten, including eight of 60-plus yards. A two-time Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week (vs. Ohio State and Illinois), Baringer was named a first team Associated Press All-American midway through the season and he appeared five times on the “Ray’s 8” weekly honor roll (vs. West Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Illinois, Rutgers). Baringer’s punt average of 45.7 yards per punt (156 punts for 7,134 yards) is currently the best in Big Ten history (Reggie Roby, Iowa, 45.5 average from 1979-82). The 10 semi-finalists were chosen from a field of 81 shortlisted candidates; the candidates were judged by the Ray Guy Award committee on their overall stats and contribution to the team. Particular emphasis was placed on net punt average, the number of times a punt was downed or kicked out of bounds within the opponent’s 20-yard line, total distances scored, average distances returned, and percentage of non-returned kick. The winner must demonstrate team leadership and self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success. A national voting body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, national media and previous Ray Guy Award winners will determine the three finalists who will be announced on Tuesday, November 29. Voters will then vote again to determine the winner who will be announced live on Thursday, December 8 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN. The Ray Guy Award provides one additional vote as determined by football fans for the 2022 winner. The Fan Vote resides on the Ray Guy Awardwebsiteand is equal to the vote of one member of the National Selection Committee. The vote will feed into the selection of the winner once the three finalists have been announced. The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000. Baringer and the Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) return to action on Saturday, November 26 at 4 p.m. on FS1 at No. 11/10 Penn State. Semifinalists Ray Guy Award 2022

Bryce Baringer the state of Michigan

Oscar Chapman, Maroon

Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati

Lou Hedley, Miami

Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

Jesse Mirco, Ohio State

Jon Sot, Notre Dame

Michael Turk, Oklahoma

Ty Zentner, Kansas State

