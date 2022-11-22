Desmond Reid among 25 Jerry Rice Award finalists





Cullowhee, NC Freshman traffic jam in West Carolina Desmond Reid was one of 25 FCS National Finalists announced today for the 2022 Jerry Rice Award, given to the National Freshman of the Year in Division I college football. The only SoCon representative on the annual watchlist on Oct. 20, Reid is the only conference freshman to be listed as one of the finalists for the award, now in its 12th season overall. Reid is on a list of six Catamounts to be on the national waiting list during their freshman year campaign and the fifth to advance to the final ballot list. Quarterback Tyrie Adams finished a program-best fourth in national balloting in 2016 with Reid’s defensive teammate Andrew Keton finished tied for 17th place a season ago. Reid saw action in 10 of the team’s 11 games this season, rushing for 826 yards on 119 carries with four touchdowns on the ground. He added 21 receptions for 212 yards and his first career receiving score in the upset victory over No. 17/15 Chattanooga, accumulating 1,038 all-purpose yards with five scores this season. Reid finished fourth at the SoCon this season in both rushing and universal yards. His 826 rushing yards are the second most by a WCU freshman tailback of all time, trailing only Darrell Lipford’s 983 yards as a freshman in 1974, while his season average of 6.9 yards per carry ranks as the best by a Catamount freshman all-time. A product of Miami Gardens, Fla., and a strong contender for SoCon Freshman of the Year accolades, Reid eclipsed the 100-yard mark three times in his rookie campaign. He rushed for a career-best 175 yards and two TDs against Presbyterian, while also eclipsing the century mark with 129 yards against The Citadel and 112 yards in the home win over Wofford. He was listed as an honorable mention for the FedEx Ground FCS National Freshman of the Week by Stats Perform after his second consecutive 100-yard performance against Wofford. The Jerry Rice Award is named after the legendary wide receiver who played at Mississippi Valley State as part of his Hall of Fame career. Past recipients include NFL players Cooper Kupp, Chase Edmonds and Trey Lance. To be eligible for the Jerry Rice Award, a freshman must be in his first or second year of college and must not have played more than four games in the previous year of college, as per the NCAA’s regular redshirt rule. A national media panel selects the winner, voting based on the regular season. The recipient will be announced on December 7 and honored at the FCS National Awards banquet on January 7 in Frisco, Texas, the eve of the FCS National Championship game. Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS Offensive Player of the Year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS Defensive Player of the Year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS Coach of the Year), and the FedEx Ground Doris Robinson. Scholar Athlete of the Year. Catamount Football Weekly with Head Coach Kerwin Bellis scheduled for Monday night at Innovation – Cullowhee, located on the first floor of Noble Hall on the WCU campus starting at 6 p.m., and will be broadcast on Facebook LIVE. Stay up to date with all things Catamount football and WCU Athletics through the social media channels on Facebook (fb.com/CatamountSports) and Twitter (@Catamounts, @CatamountsFB). 2022 Jerry Rice Award Finalists quarterback:

Cade Chambers, Indiana State, R-Fr., 6-4, 215 (MVFC)

Statistics: 65 of 146 (44.5%), 938 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 112.5 pass efficiency; 111 rushing yards, 4 TDs (9 games) Brady Meitz, R-Fr., 6-1, 182, Stetson (Pioneer)

Statistics: 203 of 345 (58.8%), 2,522 yards, 17 TDs, 10 INTs, 130.7 pass efficiency; 1 rush TD (9 games) Gevani McCoy, Idaho, R-Fr., 6-0, 175 (Big Sky)

Statistics: 185 of 272 (68.0%), 2,376 TDs, 25 TDs, 5 INTs, 168.1 pass efficiency; 2 rush TDs (10 games) Reese Poffenbarger, UAlbany, R-Fr., 6-0, 210 (CAA)

Statistics: 227 of 369 (61.5%), 2,999 yards, 24 TDs, 4 INTs, 149.1 pass efficiency; 2 rush TDs (11 games) Noah Walters, North Alabama, Fr., 6-0, 190 (ASUN)

Statistics: 151 of 285 (60.0%), 2,149 yards, 19 TDs, 12 INTs, 129.9 pass efficiency; 212 rushing yards, 2 TDs (11 games) Run Back:

Ryan Butler, Princeton, Fr., 5-11, 225 (ivy)

Statistics: 128 carries, 501 yards (3.9 ypc), 11 TDs; 12 receptions, 1 TD (10 games) Marquis Gillis, Delaware State, R-Fr., 6-0, 200 (MEAC)

Statistics: 112 carries, 545 yards (4.9 ypc), 5 TDs; 11 receptions (11 games) Ismail Mahdi, Houston Baptist, Fr., 5-9, 180 (Southland)

Statistics: 112 carries, 568 yards (5.1 ypc), 2 TDs; 32 receptions, 333 yards, 3 TDs (8 games) Joshua Pitsenberger, Yale, Fr., 6-0, 205 (ivy)

Statistics: 120 carries, 667 yards (5.6 ypc), 7 TDs; 1 WL reception (10 games) Sam Franklin, UT Martin, R-Fr., 5-10, 195 (Ohio Valley)

Statistics: 85 carries, 676 yards (8.0 ypc), 8 TDs; 12 receptions (11 games) Desmond Reid Western Carolina, Fr., 5-8, 170 (Southern)

Statistics: 119 carries, 826 yards (6.9 ypc), 4 TDs; 21 receptions, 212 yards, 1 TD (10 games) Jerrell Wimbley, Stephen F. Austin, Fr., 5-11, 195 (WAC)

Statistics: 106 carries, 604 yards (5.7 ypc), 5 TDs; 12 receptions, 168 yards, 1 TD (10 games) Wide receiver:

Seth Anderson, Charleston Southern, R-Fr., 6-0, 178 (Big South)

Statistics: 42 receptions, 612 yards (14.6 ypc), 7 TDs (10 games) Makai Jackson, Saint Francis, Fr., 6-0, 190 (northeast)

Statistics: 80 receptions, 920 yards (11.5 ypc), 8 TDs (11 games) Defense Line:

Finn Claypool, Drake, R-Fr., 6-1, 240 (Pioneer)

Statistics: 48 tackles (28 solos), 14.5 TFLs (74 yards), 8 sacks, 11 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF (11 games) Eric O’Neill, LIU, R-Fr., 6-3, 240 (NEC)

Statistics: 51 tackles (32 solos), 21 TFLs (100 yards), 10 sacks, 1 PBU, 9 QBH, 2 FF (11 games) linebacker:

Kohner Cullimore, Southern Utah, Fr., 5-11, 225 (WAC)

Statistics: 76 tackles (42 solos), 10 TFLs (60 yards), 2.5 sacks, 4 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF (10 games) Mason Woods, Towson R-Fr., 6-0, 200 (CAA)

Statistics: 77 tackles (27 solos), 5.5 TFL (12 yards), 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBU (11 games) Defensive Back:

Wedner Cadet, Georgetown, Fr., 6-1, 170 (Patriot)

Statistics: 35 tackles (24 solos), 5 INTs, 6 PBU, 1 FR (10 games) Rex Connors, UC Davis, R-Fr., 6-1, 203 (Big Sky)

Statistics: 92 tackles (56 solos), 4 TFL (7 yards), 5 INTs, 5 PBU (10 games) Eli Ennis, Nicholls, Fr., 6-2, 205 (Southland)

Statistics: 45 tackles (26 solos), 10 TFLs (30 yards), 2.5 sacks, 4 PBU, 7 QBH, 1 FF, 1 safety (9 games) Travis Hunter, Jackson State, Fr., 6-1, 165 (SWAC)

Statistics: 12 tackles (8 solos), 2 INTs, 1 FR, 13 receptions, 140 yards (10.8 ypc), 2 TDs (6 games) Dry Jones, William & Mary, R-Fr., 6-0, 185 (CAA)

Statistics: 19 tackles (19 solos), 1 TFL (2 yards), 4 INTs, 7 PBU, 1 FR (10 games) Adrian Maddox, Alabama State, Fr., 6-3, 200 (SWAC) Stats: 41 tackles (23 solos), 6 TFLs (24 yards), 1 sack, 2 INTs, 1 QBH, 1 FR, 1 BK (9 games) punt:

Patrick Rohrbach, Montana, Fri., 5-11, 177 (Big Sky)

Statistics: 40 points, 46.2 ypp, 42.2 net ypp, 68 long, 14 50+ yards (11 games)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://catamountsports.com/news/2022/11/21/football-wcus-desmond-reid-among-25-finalists-for-the-jerry-rice-award.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos