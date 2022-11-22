Stream, how to watch, Travis Head century, weather, rain

David Warner and Travis Head combined for a dominant 269-run partnership as Australia put England in a difficult position as the tourists try to avoid a series whitewash in the third ODI at the MCG.

Australia finished 5-353 after 48 rain-restricted overs, with Warner (106) and Head (152) ahead as the hosts’ openers got off to a perfect start.

Warner made 106 runs off 102 balls in a 269-run partnership with Head before being dismissed by Ollie Stone in the 39th over for the first wicket.

Head, meanwhile, was bowled just three balls later for 152 runs off 130 balls.

Head and Warner’s stand was the largest ever at the MCG in ODI cricket, passing Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Pontings 225 in 2002.

However, there was some late drama as Steve Smith left in unusual circumstances, given out on 21 runs after a delayed appeal from Jos Buttler.

Buttler had initially indicated that he would review the play, believing that Olly Stone’s pitch had snapped and caught Smith’s bat.

However, referee Paul Wilson did not react until Buttler appealed and dismissed a surprised Smith in what Adam Gilchrist described as extraordinary scenes in commentary.

Buttler reviews this, thought he heard something right away, Gilchrist said.

Extraordinary scenes. There have been a few quiet moments in a quiet game, but that’s about it. Buttler thought he heard something right away, even if it was almost a muffled, muffled call.

Look at that right away. I think he says I haven’t heard an appeal so I can’t judge and then he asks, Why?, so maybe he had to wait for a real appeal before any action could be taken.

England would naturally take the wicket as they struggled to get through Australia’s best order early in Tuesday’s game.

Australia lost their third after the second rain stoppage as Marcus Stoins (12 from 14) topped his attempted slog to Liam Dawson while Mitch Marsh took off for 30 from 16.

Earlier, Head reached his century with 91 balls, hitting 12 fours and two sixes on his way to triple figures.

Talking about the 2023 World Cup – I think David Warner just found his partner, West Indies legend Brian Lara said in commentary.

Meanwhile, Gilchrist said they were ominous signs for England, with the openers looking increasingly stronger.

Warner then joined Head and went past three figures, on 97 balls.

It is Warner’s first century in any international format as of January 2020, and it moves him to second on the list for most men’s ODI centuries ahead of Australia with 19.

Mark Howard commented that Australia were destroying England, while Mike Hussey called it an incredible display of batting skills by Head and Warner.

Previously, Head had lived a charmed life early on with the ball hanging around the corners under a gray Melbourne sky.

The opener fell into the slips in the second over when on four, and was dealt in the next over, but the decision was reversed by the width of a seam, with ball tracking showing the delivery was out of leg thrown.

It turned out to be a major turning point as Warner and Head took on England’s bowlers and raced away with a series of boundaries.

One saw Phil Salt dive to save another four and land brutally on his head, leaving him dazed on the sidelines.

Salt was assessed by the England medical team and eventually replaced by Moeen Ali under concussion protocol.

Head brought up his third ODI century in the 27th before rocking his bat like a baby in celebration.

In team news, Sean Abbott has returned to the Australian side for Mitchell Starc, who has been rested ahead of the Test summer.

Skipper Pat Cummins is also back and Ashton Agar is missing.

During the coin toss, Cummins was questioned by Isa Guha about a late fitness drama surrounding the side, but downplayed it.

No, no, totally fine. There were a few late fitness tests, but they came out well. Some guys with stiff backs, but they had a hit in that rain break and they’re good to go.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Marnus Labuschagne said Australia did not take the game lightly despite leading 2-0 in the series.

I think we talked a lot about the importance of every game leading up to the World Cup, the importance of being able to win with different teams, winning with different compositions of sides, Labuschagne told reporters on Monday.

It’s nice that we started to do that and of course two spinners played the last two games, we haven’t really done much in Australia so being able to win with that kind of team just gives us a lot of continuity.

It helps us build towards that World Cup, it gives you the chance to experiment in other ways.

Leading up to that 50-over competition, the World Cup, we want to make sure we really know where our orders are and who our best players are for the best positions.

Every game is really important to everyone, just keep growing in that space.

TEAMS

Australian XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England XI: Phil Salt, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Olly Stone

