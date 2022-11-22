Women’s tennis announces spring schedule





TEMPE, Arizona. The quest for a 35th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for Sun Devil Women’s Tennis officially begins on January 14, when the team opens its 2023 campaign with a doubleheader against Grand Canyon and UC San Diego at the Whiteman Tennis Center. The Women’s Tennis program today announced their spring schedule, a 23-game slate that begins in mid-January with a five-game homestand for the 39th-year head coach Sheila McInerney . Full schedule The Sun Devils will welcome Grand Canyon, UC San Diego, Northern Arizona, New Mexico State and Loyola Marymount before heading out for the annual ITA Kickoff Weekend where they will meet UCF and Auburn of UCSB. They will return to the Whiteman Tennis Center in early February for a quick two-game homestand against SMU and San Diego on constructive days, then a tough test awaits against a pair of perennial contenders in Oklahoma and Ohio State. The ITA National Team Indoors, if the Sun Devils qualify, is scheduled for February 10-13 in Seattle. The Sun Devils open March with a trio of Tests against Baylor, Oregon and Penn before fully immersing themselves in conference play. In mid-March and April, they will visit Washington, Washington State, California, and Stanford. The last home games of the spring take place in early April, as USC, UCLA, Colorado and Utah come to town. The regular season finale will be played on April 22 in Tucson against state rival Arizona. The Sun Devils head to the Pac-12 Championships in Ojai from April 26-29. At this tournament last year, the Sun Devils stormed to the Finals for the first time in tournament history after toppling No. 4 USC and top-seeded Cal on consecutive days. The NCAA Championships, an event the Sun Devils have qualified for in 34 consecutive seasons, is scheduled for May 5-7, with the current venue still to be determined. Individual play for the NCAA tournament, which includes singles and doubles, is May 22-27 in Lake Nona, Florida. Domenika Turkovic and Patricia Spaak were one of 32 duos selected to participate in the NCAA Doubles Tournament a season ago. Six of last year’s “Super Seven” Sun Devils team returned this season, plus the addition of a transfer Rachel Hanford (Minnesota) and real freshmen Chelsea Fontenel . In the ITA’s final pre-season fall rankings, Turkovic and Spaka were listed as the No. 9 duo in the country, while four were listed as top-100 singles players (No. 69 Juliet Morelet no. 74 Domenika Turkovic no. 84 Marianna Argyrokastriti and No. 95 Sedona Gallagher ).

