Live Cricket Score: New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I, Napier | Cricbuzz.com

India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three match series
EXTENDED New Zealand cleared for 160, with both Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh turning in 4-fers – their respective best bowling numbers in T20Is. As Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips started to come on strong, having stroked their respective fifties, New Zealand were well placed at 130/2 in 15.4 overs. However, in the last 24 balls they only managed to add 30 runs for 8 wickets.
Mohammed Siraj has ended his spell at 4 for 17, his best return in T20 cricket.149/6 in 17.5 overs
WICKETSIndia pulls the game back in their favor here with quick attacks. Devon Conway falls to Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj takes his third by cheaply sacking James Neesham. New Zealand is not getting the momentum they needed.147/5 in 17.1 overs
WICKET Mohammed Siraj, who has bowled exceptionally well, finally manages to end the third wicket partnership. Glenn Phillips, looking for a big shot eventually gets the top edge and Bhuvneshwar Kumar catches a great catch from a good leg. 130/3 in 15.5 overs
FIFTY Glenn Phillips has not been at his best. Nevertheless, he has hit some much-needed boundaries and huge sixes to push New Zealand’s innings forward. 129/2 in 15 overs
FIFTYDevon Conway has made a fine innings here for New Zealand, completing his half-century off 39 balls. He’s laid a great foundation for a late blast.
MIDDLE CENTURY STANDGlenn Phillips and Devon Conway didn’t quite manage to bring down the Indian bowlers, but they managed to make a fifty-run stand for the third wicket.94/2 in 12.3 overs
WICKETJust when it looked like Devon Conway and Mark Chapman were about to attack the Indian bowlers, Mohammed Siraj struck. Chapman got a lead trying to play a flick and was caught half way through.44/2 in 5.2 overs
Finn Allen vs Left Arm Pace in Powerplay (T20I): 12 innings, 9 dismissed, Avg. 8.88 SR 136
WICKETFinn Allen is laid off early again. Arshdeep Singh gets the ball back in and pings the pads. The batter considers making an assessment, but decides against it after consulting his partner.9/1 in 1.3 overs
Finn Allen and Devon Conway ran off to open the innings for New Zealand
TOSS:New Zealand won the coin toss and elected to bat. India made just one change to their Playing XI with Harshal Patel replacing Washington Sundar. Mark Chapman replaces the injured Kane Williamson for New Zealand.
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand (Play XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson
The covers come off. But there are still dark clouds in the sky.
The coin toss is postponed due to a wet outfield. The field is still covered. While we wait, let us know if you want to see Sanju Samson in the Playing XI today. If so, instead of who? Tweet to us with #CricbuzzQnV
Hello and welcome to the third T20I between New Zealand and India which will be played at McLean Park in Napier. After the first game was watered down and India dominated the second, courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav’s searing century, the visitors have already taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-game series. New Zealand have a chance to level the series today, but do they have the means to stop the Indian batsman in form?
We bring you the live updates of the match. You can also join in with your thoughts and questions. Tweet to us with #CricbuzzQnV
