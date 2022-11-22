Goran Ivanisevic on why modern tennis players last so much longer





Djokovic became the oldest player to win the ATP Finals on Sunday at the age of 35 and many believe he has a few more years in the tank. His great rival Nadal is currently 36, while Roger Federer’s last competitive singles match came just a few weeks before his 40th birthday. This is in stark contrast to previous generations, as 14-time Grand Slam winner Pete Sampras retired at age 31, Boris Becker retired at age 32, and Stefan Edberg hung up his racket at age 30. Ivanisevic, who coaches Djokovic, retired in his early thirties, but he doesn’t think today’s players are necessarily fitter than previous generations. “I stopped because of my shoulder. I had surgery. I couldn’t come back,” said the 2001 Wimbledon champion. “I’m not saying they’re fitter than us. I don’t agree. They’re not fitter. I started playing with a wooden racket when I was young. [takes a lot out of you]… “Now they take care of the body more. The teams are bigger. Before you travel with a coach. Now you have a lot of people on the team. You have a lot of opportunities to take care of your body. “Materials of the rackets, unbelievable. Strings, everything. Yes, they slow down the courts so they train differently, matches last longer. For example, Novak, he’s a genius at that. He’s a guy who wants to improve all the time. He is taking care of his body. Watch how he moves on the field, slides. He’s great. “It’s always something that the world offers you now to get better, to improve. I think players play at a much older age in that case, and they play well. Maybe some of them play the best tennis. She looks unbelievable looking. “It’s just a matter of changing everything, everything changes in the sport in general, and it gives you a better chance to recover, to take care of your body. We haven’t done that too much in our time.” “If I can go back in my time I will do a lot of things differently. Now I can watch him and be impressed every day when we come to training, when is a game to be impressed with what he does on the court. Not just him, but other players I admire to watch. Great athletes and tennis players.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.planetsport.com/tennis/news/goran-ivanisevic-modern-tennis-players-lasting-much-longer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos