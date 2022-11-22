England fast bowler Olly Stone ‘hungry’ for Test cricket and hopes to play in next summer’s Ashes series | Cricket news

English fast bowler Olly Stone is “hungry” to return to Test cricket after a litany of injury problems and hopes to play in The Ashes next summer.

Stone admitted last year that he was considering retirement after a fourth stress fracture of the back, which resulted in a metal screw being inserted to strengthen his spine.

The 29-year-old then broke his finger during the summer of 2022, but has since returned to fitness and is currently part of the England ODI team in Australia who will try to avoid a 3-0 sweep through Tuesday’s final game in Melbourne to win. (03:20 UK time).

Stone is now targeting Australia again in Test whites in June and July and aims to make his New Zealand return in February.

He said, “I’ve spoken to Stokesy [England Test captain Ben Stokes] and just said I still want to play Test Cricket, I’m still that hungry.

“One of the main reasons I took the surgical route with my back was to hopefully withstand the amount of cricket and the strain on my body.

Image:

Stone has played three Tests, five ODIs and a single T20 international for England





“There’s nothing better than grafting hard for five days and finishing with a win. That hunger for playing Test cricket and seeing what happens in The Ashes is something I really want to be a part of.

“After Christmas there will be a combination of white-ball cricket and franchise cricket. Hopefully I can keep my loads up and get to a place where I can raise my hand and get selected for Test cricket.

“Hopefully I can be involved in the New Zealand stuff and then take it from there. For me now it’s about getting cricket under my belt and seeing what happens next.”

Asked if he would consider becoming a white-ball player in the future, Stone said: “If my body lets me down this time, then I know I did everything I could and unfortunately I that road has to turn. Fingers crossed it won’t get that far.”

Big game for Roy as the pressure mounts

The importance of the English series in Australia is being questioned, but for Jason Roy the third and final game could be absolutely crucial.

Image:

Jason Roy’s batting struggles continued throughout the ODI series in Australia





After a summer in which he averaged under 12 in international T20 cricket and under nine in The Hundred, low returns that eventually cost him a spot in the T20 World Cup, Roy’s struggles continued through the opening two ODIs against Australia.

In Adelaide he was cleared through the gate by Mitchell Starc, while he then sniffed the same bowler in Sydney down the leg side to leave for a duck.

With Jonny Bairstow returning from his broken leg in 2023, Alex Hales in the frame after a successful T20I comeback, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and James Vince in and around the squad, and the likes of Ben Duckett and Will Jacks on the outside, England have no shortage of top-class options ahead of next year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

The good news for Roy may be that Starc will not be playing in Melbourne, with the left arm quickly rested ahead of the opening test against the West Indies next week.

Riley Meredith, a bowler the late Shane Warne had high hopes for, has been named in Australia’s squad for the game at the MCG.

Follow text updates from England’s third and final ODI against Australia from 3.20am on Tuesday on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.