MS Dhoni shows off biceps while playing tennis, fans are swooning over his toned body in viral photos





Image source: TWITTER/@MUFADDAL_VOHRA MS Dhoni shows off biceps while playing tennis The former captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni is loved by the nation and always makes headlines after every match whether he is in the stadium or not. Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket on 15 August 2020, but he has not stopped winning trophies. Besides cricket, he just added a tennis trophy to his collection. Dhoni teamed up with local tennis player Sumeet Bajaj, and the two recently won the men’s doubles event in a match held by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association. The cool Captain is now making waves on social media after pictures of him playing tennis set the internet on fire. In the viral photos, Thalaivar can be seen wearing a tank T-shirt that shows off his muscles and bulging biceps. He looks fit and muscular like never before. The photo collage captures him in action. He can also be seen smiling in one of the photos. As soon as the photos hit the internet, fans couldn’t help but swoon over his remarkable condition. They flocked to the comment section and hailed the physique. One user wrote: “True fitman.” Another user wrote: “Looks like a coach in a movie about to be contacted to win the World Cup.” A third user commented, “Looks like Salman Khan’s body double.” One user also commented, “He looks younger than half the current Indian team.” While some fans praised Mahi’s body, others drew comparisons between the body and physique of other players in the Indian cricket team. Many praised him for “aging backwards.” Also Read:Jungkook Performs With Dreamers At 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony, Getting Fans Excited Meanwhile, Captain Cool is poised to break into the movie industry. With the opening of his production company, Dhoni Entertainment, on the occasion of Diwali, MS Dhoni transitioned from player to producer. He is about to make his debut film and enter the Tamil industry. The to-be-titled film will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani and conceptualized by his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, who is also the general manager of Dhoni Entertainments. Also Read: Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Is Back And So Are Funny Memes, Thanks To Elon Musk Read more trending news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/trending/news/ms-dhoni-flaunts-biceps-while-playing-tennis-fans-swoon-over-his-muscular-body-viral-photos-latest-news-2022-11-21-825432 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos