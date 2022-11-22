The best guide to getting out of your own way

When Roger Federer announced his retirement, I thought of a fascinating insight he once gave me into his style of play. One of the keys to his success, he told me, is his incredible ability to keep a cool head and stay calm.

Anyone who saw Roger play knows what he meant. When he went down, he knew he might have to push himself a bit more, but he never worried too much or got too deep into himself. And when he won a point, he didn’t waste much energy congratulating himself. His style was the opposite of someone like John McEnroe, who showed all his emotions and then some.

I was happy to hear Roger talk about that element of his playing, because it’s something I’ve been trying to integrate in my own way since the mid-1970s, when I first came across Timothy Gallwey’s seminal book. The inner tennis game. It’s the best tennis book I’ve ever read, and its in-depth advice applies to many other aspects of life. I still give it to friends today.

Inner game appeared in 1974 and was a great success. Gallwey, a successful tennis coach from Southern California, introduced the idea that tennis consists of two different games. There’s the outer game, which is the mechanical part – how you hold the racket, how you keep your arm on your backhand, and so on. It’s the part most coaches and players focus on.

Gallwey recognized the importance of the outer game, but what he was really interested in, and what he felt was lacking in most people’s approach, was the inner game. “This is the game that takes place in the mind of the player,” he wrote. Unlike the outer game, where your opponent is the person on the other side of the net, the inner game is “played against obstacles such as difficulty concentrating, nervousness, self-doubt, and self-judgment. In short, it is played to overcome all habits of the mind that stand in the way of excellence in performance.”

That idea appealed to me so much that I read the book several times, which is unusual for me. Before I read it, I said to myself at some point in just about every game, “I’m so mad I missed that shot. I’m so bad at this.” That negative reinforcement would stick, so during the next point I was still thinking about that bad shot. Gallwey presented ways to let go of those negative feelings and get out of your own way so you could move on to the next point.

Gallwey had a certain insight that seems crazy the first time you hear it. “The secret to winning a game,” he wrote, “lies in not trying too hard.”

How could you expect to win by not trying too hard? “When a tennis player is ‘in the zone,’ he doesn’t think about how, when or even where to hit the ball,” wrote Gallwey. “He is not to attempt to hit the ball, and after the shot he doesn’t think about how bad or how well he made contact. The ball seems to be hit by a process that does not need to be thought about.” (Gallwey wrote at a time when it was still common to use the word “he” to refer to anyone.)

The inner game is really about your state of mind. Does it help you or does it hurt you? For most of us, it’s too easy to fall into self-criticism, which further hinders our performance. We should learn from our mistakes without obsessing over them.

Gallwey and his readers quickly realized that the inner game was not just about tennis. He published similar books on golf, skiing, music and even the workplace: he created one consulting company which focuses on Fortune 500 companies.

Although I stopped playing tennis in my 20s so I could focus on Microsoft and didn’t start playing again until I was 40, Gallwey’s insights subtly influenced how I showed up at work. For example, while I’m a big believer in being self-critical and objective about my own performance, I try to do it the Gallwey way: in a constructive way that hopefully improves my performance.

And while I’m not always perfect at that, I try to manage teams the same way. For example, years ago there was an incident where a team at Microsoft found a bug in a piece of software they had already shipped to stores. (This was in the days when software was sold on discs.) They would have to recall the software, at a significant cost to the company. When they told me the bad news, they really beat themselves up. I told them, ‘I’m glad you admit you need to replace the discs. Today you have lost a lot of money. Come in tomorrow and try to do better. And let’s find out what brought that bug into the product so it doesn’t happen again.”

Tennis has evolved over the years. The best players in the world today play in a very different style than the champions of 50 years ago. But The inner tennis game is just as relevant today as it was in 1974. Even though the outer game has changed, the inner game has remained the same.