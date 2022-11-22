Sports
Ex-PAK cricketer lashes out at BCCI, drops epic statement about Suryakumar Yadav | Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav formed Team India’s comfortable victory over New Zealand as Hardik Pandya and Co. beating the hosts by 65 points in the 2nd T20I on Sunday. After being promoted to No. 3 batting position, Suryakumar hit a match-changing century to help Rohit Sharma-loose Team India take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval. The batting in form was named Player of the Match for his batting masterclass against the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finalists. (India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd T20)
After leading Team India to an impressive victory over the Kane Williamson-led squad, Suryakumar hinted that he is approaching his highly anticipated test debut. The 32-year-old batter has played for India alone in 13 One Day International (ODIs) and 41 T20Is. Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria lashed out at the selectors for giving Suryakumar a late chance, claiming the Indian think tank wasted crucial batsman’s cricketing years.
READ ALSO: Through madness and chaos, Suryakumar Yadav activates GOD mode
“The Indian selectors have wasted Suryakumar Yadav’s five years. However, he has made up for the lost time by proving his mettle at the top level with consistent performances. Everywhere we look, every pundit is talking about Suryakumar today,” said the former Pakistani. cricketer shared his opinion on YouTube.
Senior batsman Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 111 off 52 balls as India hammered New Zealand in the penultimate clash of the three match series. The batsman in form is expected to close out the series in New Zealand as the leading run-getter. The reckless hitter will lead the Virat Kohli-less squad’s batter in the third and final T20I of the bilateral series on Tuesday.
Suryakumar Yadav’s beastly mode continues. He picked it up for the T20 World Cup, continued the same through the World Cup and is now doing the same in New Zealand. He was phenomenal. “The way he hits, there’s no corner kick from the ground which he does not use. There has never been a player in the cricket world who has made such shots. The bowlers tend to look totally helpless against his attack,” Kaneria added.
