Police: Clairton man sold drugs while working at Cricket Wireless in Rostraver





A Clairton man is in Westmoreland County Prison after police said he sold drugs at a Rostraver store during his working hours. Melvin T. Payne, 42, was jailed Thursday on $250,000 bail after police reported he made two drug purchases this month through a confidential informant. He is charged with drug use and criminal use of a communications facility. North Huntingdon police met with the confidential informant who bought a block of suspected heroin from Payne on Nov. 11 while he was working at the Cricket Wireless store in Tri-County Plaza, according to court documents. The confidential informant was paid $200 to make the purchase, police said. Four days later, another block of suspected heroin was purchased for $200 from Payne while he was at work. An agent from the attorney general’s office reported that the confidential informant had only met Payne at the store, according to court documents. Charges against him were filed Thursday and two search warrants were issued simultaneously at the Cricket store and Payne’s home, according to a joint press release from Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli and Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Police said they seized 30 bricks of heroin, about 63 grams of cocaine, about 43 grams of crack cocaine, 2 pounds of marijuana and other drugs, as well as $10,000. Payne has not been charged in connection with those items. He had no attorney listed in online court records. There is a preliminary hearing on December 2. Monday afternoon no hearing in the store. According to online court records, Payne was released on bail in an Allegheny County drug case brought earlier this year following a February 2020 incident in Clairton. Trial is tentatively scheduled for January.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

